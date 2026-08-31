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English NewsSports‘It Hurts Deep In My Soul’: Lionel Messi Announces Retirement From International Football

‘It Hurts Deep In My Soul’: Lionel Messi Announces Retirement From International Football

Messi’s Argentina retirement comes after a historic international career, including the 2022 World Cup triumph and 2026 final appearance.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 31 Aug 2026 10:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lionel Messi announced retirement from international football.
  • His final match saw Argentina lose to Spain.
  • He cited time for new generation, thanked supporters.

Argentina’s World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi has announced his retirement from international football, weeks after leading the team to the 2026 World Cup final. Messi captained Argentina in the final against Spain, but they lost 1-0 after extra time, in what became his final appearance for the national team. 

Messi is retiring after 20 years with Argentina, bringing an emotional end to his international career.

Messi Announces Retirement

Messi announced his retirement from Argentina’s national team in an emotional three-page letter, saying the decision “hurt and still hurts deeply” but that he believes the time has come to step away.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

The World Cup-winning captain said he had always given everything for the Argentina shirt and was proud of the moments he and his teammates had given the country.

Messi said there was “nothing more” he could give and acknowledged that a new generation of players deserved their chance.

Also Read: 18 Tests, No Wins! Pakistan Extend Embarrassing Record Against Top Sides

‘I Will Always Love National Team’

Reflecting on his two decades with Argentina, Messi thanked fans, his family, coaches, teammates and officials for being part of his journey.

“I love, have loved and will always love being part of the national team,” he wrote.

He said he would miss hearing the fans from inside the pitch but would now support Argentina from the outside, “in good times and bad”.

Messi ended his message with an emotional tribute to his country: “Thank you God for making me Argentine. Vamos Argentina!”

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes 57-Year-Old Record With Cracking Duleep Trophy Fifty

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Aug 2026 08:55 PM (IST)
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Lionel Messi Messi Retirement
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