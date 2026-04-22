Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton displayed affection during a beach outing.

The pair were seen laughing and engaging in public displays of affection.

This follows recent sightings at Coachella and suggests a deepening relationship.

Their decade-long friendship has naturally evolved into a romantic connection.

It appears Kim Kardashian has finally found someone who can keep up with her high-speed lifestyle. The reality television icon and seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton were recently spotted sharing a series of intimate moments during a beach outing in Malibu.

The pair, who have been the subject of intense romantic speculation since Super Bowl LX, looked entirely at ease in each other’s company. Witnesses reported seeing the duo laughing and engaging in visible PDA while wading into the Pacific waters, effectively putting to rest any doubts about the nature of their connection.

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Kim Kadarshian and Louis Hamilton “loved up” at a beach in Malibu



pic.twitter.com/3vHu0tRbsi — Artemis🌸 (@Lydeaah) April 22, 2026

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Kim kardashian and lewis seen hanging out at a beach 👀❤️ pic.twitter.com/YIhoDAw1gl — honest30bgfan (@honest30bgfan_) April 21, 2026

From Coachella to the Malibu Shoreline

This latest appearance follows a string of high-profile sightings that have dominated headlines throughout April 2026. Just last week, the couple was spotted enjoying a low-key weekend at Coachella, where they were seen watching Justin Bieber’s headline set from a private viewing area.

The transition from the desert to the beach suggests that the relationship is moving into a more settled phase. Kardashian, dressed in a sleek black wetsuit, was seen receiving surfing tips from the Ferrari-bound driver, proving that their bond extends beyond the glitz of the red carpet and into the shared thrill of outdoor sports.

A Decade-Long Friendship Turns Romantic

While the world is currently buzzing over their new-found romance, the two stars have actually moved in the same elite social circles for over a decade. Sources close to the couple suggest that the transition from friendship to dating has been natural, providing a "comfort level" that Kardashian has reportedly missed in previous relationships.

Hamilton, who is currently enjoying a mid-season break from the F1 calendar, has spent a significant portion of his time in Los Angeles recently. As the seven-time champion prepares for his historic move to Maranello, fans are now wondering if a certain Skims founder might become a permanent fixture in the Ferrari paddock.