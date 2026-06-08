Mercedes prodigy Kimi Antonelli made sporting history by becoming the youngest driver to win the chaotic 2026 Monaco Grand Prix, but the global spotlight was completely hijacked by a high-profile romance under the iconic Monte Carlo podium.

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian was front and center to watch her partner, seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton, secure a brilliant second-place finish for Ferrari. The race weekend served as the couple's most public confirmation of their relationship to date, following months of intense media speculation.

Viral Podium Moment

A viral video snippet circulating across social media captured the exact moment Hamilton stood on the podium to receive his P2 trophy. As Kardashian stood in the restricted celebration area below - smiling and capturing the milestone on her smartphone - Hamilton locked eyes with her and blew a flying kiss in her direction.

WATCH VIDEO

The playful interactions didn't stop there. As the traditional top-three celebrations got underway, the British racing icon was seen grinning broadly as he playfully directed his champagne spray toward Kardashian, who looked on proudly alongside her sister, Khloe Kardashian.

Hard-Fought Second Place

The podium finish carried immense sporting weight for Hamilton, matching his best result since making his historic switch to Scuderia Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season. Hamilton’s path to the second step of the podium was anything but straightforward.

The high-tension, red-flagged street race forced the veteran driver to overcome a five-second time penalty for speeding in the pit lane. His exceptional tire management and defensive driving allowed him to withstand the penalty, ultimately matching Ayrton Senna’s legendary record of eight career podium finishes on the streets of Monte Carlo.

"She Does That For Me Every Day"

Kim Kardashian was embedded deep within the Ferrari garage throughout the weekend, tracking Saturday's qualifying sessions while sporting team-branded Scuderia headphones and wearing a sleek, all-black leather ensemble.

Following Sunday's dramatic race, a smiling Hamilton addressed the media when asked about having a "high-profile supporter" anchored to his garage. While keeping his comments centered on gratitude rather than naming names, the racing legend explicitly acknowledged the profound impact of her presence.

"It’s amazing to have her come this weekend and have the support," Hamilton stated during the post-race press conference. "With my friends, an incredible turnout just overall with the people. I don't really know what else to say. It's amazing to have good people around you and good people supporting you, and she does that for me every day."