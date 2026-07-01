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English NewsSportsLeBron James Ends Lakers Era! Set To Begin Historic 24th NBA Season With New Team

LeBron James Ends Lakers Era! Set To Begin Historic 24th NBA Season With New Team

LeBron James will leave the Los Angeles Lakers after eight seasons, bringing an end to one of the NBA's most memorable partnerships ahead of his 24th season.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 10:50 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • LeBron James departs LA Lakers after eight memorable seasons.
  • His tenure brought 2020 NBA title and scoring records.
  • Lakers and James exchanged heartfelt public farewell messages.

LeBron James Leaves Lakers: LeBron James is officially moving on from the Los Angeles Lakers, closing the chapter on an eight-year spell that delivered unforgettable moments, an NBA championship, and countless milestones. The veteran superstar is preparing for a record-extending 24th NBA season. According to ESPN, James' longtime agent and close friend Rich Paul informed the network that the basketball icon chose to notify the Lakers of his plans before the official opening of the NBA free agency negotiating window.

Since arriving in Los Angeles, James has remained at the center of the Lakers' ambitions, helping the team capture the 2020 NBA title while continuing to rewrite the record books as the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

Lakers Bid Farewell To Franchise Icon

Lakers released a heartfelt statement thanking the four-time NBA champion for his contribution to the franchise.

"We will always be grateful for his eight years with the Lakers - including the title he led us to in 2020, under the most difficult circumstances imaginable, and the countless records he broke in purple and gold."

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"We wish him the best in his future, both on and off the court. He will always be a cherished member of the Lakers family."

The message reflected the impact the star basketball player made both on the court and within the organization during his stay in Los Angeles.

LeBron Responds With Emotional Message

LeBron James acknowledged the tribute soon after it was posted, responding directly to the Lakers with a heartfelt note of appreciation:

"No, THANK YOU! Truly a honor to wear the 💜💛 while trying to continuing the greatness & legacies that came before me! Hope I made a few proud during my stint."

The message quickly gained traction among NBA fans, many of whom reflected on the memorable moments James created in a Lakers jersey.

With his departure now confirmed, attention shifts to where James will continue his legendary career. Even at 41 years of age, he remains one of basketball's biggest attractions, and his next destination is expected to dominate headlines throughout the offseason.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is LeBron James leaving the Los Angeles Lakers?

Yes, LeBron James is officially moving on from the Los Angeles Lakers after an eight-year spell that included an NBA championship.

How long did LeBron James play for the Lakers?

LeBron James played for the Los Angeles Lakers for an eight-year spell, during which he helped the team capture the 2020 NBA title.

What were LeBron James' key achievements with the Lakers?

He helped the team win the 2020 NBA title and continued to rewrite record books as the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

How did the Lakers react to LeBron James' departure?

The Lakers released a heartfelt statement, thanking him for his eight years and the 2020 title, wishing him the best for his future.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 10:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Basketball Nba La Lakers Lebron James
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