LeBron James Ends Lakers Era! Set To Begin Historic 24th NBA Season With New Team

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom LeBron James departs LA Lakers after eight memorable seasons.

His tenure brought 2020 NBA title and scoring records.

Lakers and James exchanged heartfelt public farewell messages.

LeBron James Leaves Lakers: LeBron James is officially moving on from the Los Angeles Lakers, closing the chapter on an eight-year spell that delivered unforgettable moments, an NBA championship, and countless milestones. The veteran superstar is preparing for a record-extending 24th NBA season. According to ESPN, James' longtime agent and close friend Rich Paul informed the network that the basketball icon chose to notify the Lakers of his plans before the official opening of the NBA free agency negotiating window.

Since arriving in Los Angeles, James has remained at the center of the Lakers' ambitions, helping the team capture the 2020 NBA title while continuing to rewrite the record books as the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

Lakers Bid Farewell To Franchise Icon

Thank you, LeBron 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/SW910ZVqSu — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 30, 2026

Lakers released a heartfelt statement thanking the four-time NBA champion for his contribution to the franchise.

"We will always be grateful for his eight years with the Lakers - including the title he led us to in 2020, under the most difficult circumstances imaginable, and the countless records he broke in purple and gold."

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"We wish him the best in his future, both on and off the court. He will always be a cherished member of the Lakers family."

The message reflected the impact the star basketball player made both on the court and within the organization during his stay in Los Angeles.

LeBron Responds With Emotional Message

LeBron James acknowledged the tribute soon after it was posted, responding directly to the Lakers with a heartfelt note of appreciation:

"No, THANK YOU! Truly a honor to wear the 💜💛 while trying to continuing the greatness & legacies that came before me! Hope I made a few proud during my stint."

The message quickly gained traction among NBA fans, many of whom reflected on the memorable moments James created in a Lakers jersey.

With his departure now confirmed, attention shifts to where James will continue his legendary career. Even at 41 years of age, he remains one of basketball's biggest attractions, and his next destination is expected to dominate headlines throughout the offseason.