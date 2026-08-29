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English NewsSportsMcLaren Lock Down Lando Norris With Massive Deal Through 2030

McLaren Lock Down Lando Norris With Massive Deal Through 2030

Lando Norris has committed his future to McLaren until at least 2030, extending a partnership that began nearly a decade ago and already delivered a world title.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 29 Aug 2026 05:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lando Norris extends McLaren F1 contract until 2030.
  • Norris targets more championships, having already achieved success.
  • His long-term deal aligns with Verstappen's, Hamilton's tenures.

Lando Norris F1 Contract: Lando Norris has committed his long-term future to McLaren, with the reigning Formula 1 world champion agreeing to a contract extension that will keep him with the British outfit until at least the end of the 2030 season. The agreement also contains a multi-year option that could extend the partnership beyond 2030, giving McLaren a major piece of continuity as it looks to remain at the front of the F1 grid. Norris' previous contract was understood to run through the end of 2027.

His new deal means he could ultimately spend at least 12 years racing for McLaren, having first joined the team as a test and development driver in 2017 before making his F1 debut with the outfit in 2019.

Norris Targets More Championships With McLaren

Lando Norris reflected on the journey that has taken him from McLaren's development programme to world champion, while making it clear that he believes there is more success to come.

"When I started this journey nine years ago, I was clear about the goals I wanted to achieve: to get McLaren back to the front and to win championships. We’ve achieved that goal, but we want more, we want to keep on winning, and we know as a team that we’re capable of achieving it."

Read More: MS Dhoni As CSK Coach? IPL Franchise Awaits Major Call From Star Player

The Briton also looked ahead to his return to racing at Monza and expressed excitement about the next stage of his McLaren career.

"I can’t wait to get back in the car in Monza and I’m very excited about what the future holds for us, both over the rest of this season, and in the coming years.”

Norris Matches Hamilton's McLaren Longevity Timeline

If Norris completes the new agreement, he will be 31 years old and will have spent 12 years with McLaren.

That would put his tenure with the team on the same length as Lewis Hamilton's spell with Mercedes.

His new contract also aligns his future with that of Max Verstappen.

The Red Bull driver recently agreed to remain with the team through 2030, having joined the outfit in 2016.

Frequently Asked Questions

How long is Lando Norris's new contract with McLaren?

Lando Norris has extended his contract with McLaren until at least the end of the 2030 season. The agreement also includes a multi-year option to extend the partnership further.

What are Lando Norris's ambitions with McLaren?

Norris stated his goals were to get McLaren back to the front and win championships, which he believes they have achieved. He now aims to continue winning more championships with the team.

How many years could Lando Norris spend with McLaren in total?

If he completes his new agreement, Norris could spend at least 12 years racing for McLaren. He first joined the team as a test driver in 2017.

How does Lando Norris's new contract compare to other drivers?

His potential 12-year tenure with McLaren matches Lewis Hamilton's time with Mercedes. It also aligns his future with Max Verstappen's, who is with Red Bull until 2030.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Aug 2026 05:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
F1 Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Lando Norris McLaren Racing
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