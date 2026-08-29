McLaren Lock Down Lando Norris With Massive Deal Through 2030

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lando Norris extends McLaren F1 contract until 2030.

Norris targets more championships, having already achieved success.

His long-term deal aligns with Verstappen's, Hamilton's tenures.

Lando Norris F1 Contract: Lando Norris has committed his long-term future to McLaren, with the reigning Formula 1 world champion agreeing to a contract extension that will keep him with the British outfit until at least the end of the 2030 season. The agreement also contains a multi-year option that could extend the partnership beyond 2030, giving McLaren a major piece of continuity as it looks to remain at the front of the F1 grid. Norris' previous contract was understood to run through the end of 2027.

His new deal means he could ultimately spend at least 12 years racing for McLaren, having first joined the team as a test and development driver in 2017 before making his F1 debut with the outfit in 2019.

Norris Targets More Championships With McLaren

Lando Norris reflected on the journey that has taken him from McLaren's development programme to world champion, while making it clear that he believes there is more success to come.

"When I started this journey nine years ago, I was clear about the goals I wanted to achieve: to get McLaren back to the front and to win championships. We’ve achieved that goal, but we want more, we want to keep on winning, and we know as a team that we’re capable of achieving it."

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The Briton also looked ahead to his return to racing at Monza and expressed excitement about the next stage of his McLaren career.

"I can’t wait to get back in the car in Monza and I’m very excited about what the future holds for us, both over the rest of this season, and in the coming years.”

Norris Matches Hamilton's McLaren Longevity Timeline

If Norris completes the new agreement, he will be 31 years old and will have spent 12 years with McLaren.

That would put his tenure with the team on the same length as Lewis Hamilton's spell with Mercedes.

His new contract also aligns his future with that of Max Verstappen.

The Red Bull driver recently agreed to remain with the team through 2030, having joined the outfit in 2016.