Kohli hails ''special'' Chinnaswamy as RCB sign off home leg on a high

Bengaluru, Apr 24 (PTI): Stalwart Virat Kohli described the Chinnaswamy Stadium as a "special place to play cricket" as defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended their home campaign on a high after a controversy-ridden build-up to the season because of last year’s tragic stampede.

RCB on Friday rode on an explosive 115-run second-wicket stand between Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal to overhaul Gujarat Titans’ challenging 206-run target in 18.5 overs with five wickets in hand, finishing their home leg with four wins from five games.

RCB’s two remaining ‘home’ games will be played in Raipur due to prior arrangements.

"Firstly, we were quite happy we were able to play five games here and the fans get to see the team again," said Kohli, who made a 44-ball 81 and was adjudged the player-of-the-match.

The Chinnaswamy was cleared to host seven IPL 2026 matches, including the final, after a successful safety review by government agencies days before the tournament.

The venue is next scheduled to host one playoff and the summit clash next month.

"We were happy to play here, it's a special place to play cricket. It's been brilliant to play at home and win four games. Hopefully we'll be able to come back and play here again later in the season," said Kohli in the post-match presentation.

Kohli was also effusive in his praise for Devdutt's 27-ball 55, calling it the "difference" in the first half of the chase.

"To be honest, we had to assess the wicket early on because they (GT) have a quality bowling attack and chasing 200 in the Chinnaswamy, we were just one partnership away.

"This is the second time Dev (Padikkal) has come and done this. You never see him slogging the ball yet he's playing so freely. His innings was the difference in the first half and then I was trying to stay in the game so he won't feel the pressure," said Kohli, who is now the Orange Cap holder with 328 runs from seven innings.

Put in to bat, Gujarat Titans had a strong 128-run opening stand in 12.4 overs, but their middle order failed to maintain momentum as RCB pulled things back, denying them an additional 10-20 runs.

"Even in our bowling innings, we did well to pull things back. We were looking at 230-235 at one stage," said Kohli.

On the pitch, he added: "Best batting conditions we've had this season. So if we stayed in the game long enough it would get tougher and tougher for bowlers.

"Dev was going great guns and the idea was to keep the pressure on the bowlers. There was intent, clarity and feedback from the other and we didn't have any doubts in the partnership and that's what worked for us." We had our moments: Gill ================= GT skipper Shubman Gill rued the dropped chance of Kohli on zero by Washington Sundar off Mohammed Siraj.

"When a batsman gets dropped on nought it's always tough on the fielder but it's important how you come back into the game," said Gill.

"We had our moments but we were not consistently able to hit the length balls. And I think they batted beautifully in the middle overs." Gill also pointed out their mid-overs slowdown as a key factor.

"Definitely, I think from 16th to 19th overs we couldn't get any boundaries and couldn't get as many runs as we would have liked. Those were crucial overs for us.

"At the end of the powerplay we were in a good position and it was about taking wickets in the middle overs and were not able to after the powerplay got over." PTI TAP UNG

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