F1 2026 US Grand Prix Results: Kimi Antonelli Wins As Leclerc, Verstappen Complete Podium

F1 2026 US Grand Prix Results: Antonelli strengthened his bid for a maiden Formula 1 Drivers' Championship with victory at the United States Grand Prix, finishing ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Max Verstappen after a strategically executed race.

The win marked Antonelli's ninth Grand Prix triumph of the season, with the Mercedes driver crossing the finish line 13.078 seconds clear of Leclerc. His latest result puts him closer to the championship, although the title outcome will depend on the remaining points available across the season.

Antonelli credited Mercedes for delivering when it mattered, highlighting the team's development work and its decision to commit to a one-stop strategy.

"It was the result we needed. The whole team deserves it so much, and all this time putting in so much work on bringing this new package and finally seeing the result is very pleasant, and it was also a perfect execution from strategy to call the one-stop, so I'm really happy we made it stick, and it was a great team effort," Antonelli said.

Mercedes Strategy Delivers As Antonelli Controls The Race

Tyre management played a key role in deciding the United States Grand Prix. Antonelli made his medium tyres last through a strong stint before switching to the hard compound, which he managed until the chequered flag.

Mercedes' decision to run a one-stop strategy paid off, allowing Antonelli to maintain his advantage over the chasing pack. A Virtual Safety Car period late in the race briefly neutralised the field, but it did not prevent him from securing a comfortable victory.

Leclerc finished second for Ferrari, recording another runner-up result, while Verstappen held on to third despite facing several issues during the race. Lewis Hamilton completed a useful afternoon for Ferrari by taking fourth place.

Lando Norris Misses Out On Podium

McLaren's Lando Norris had to settle for fifth after tyre degradation compromised his chances of fighting for a podium finish. Red Bull's Isack Hadjar followed in sixth, ahead of McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri in seventh.

Mercedes' George Russell finished eighth, with Liam Lawson and Pierre Gasly completing the top 10 and collecting the remaining points.

Nico Hulkenberg ended the race in 11th, followed by Arvid Lindblad in 12th and Gabriel Bortoleto in 13th. Bortoleto recovered from a reported 80-place grid penalty to finish ahead of several rivals, though the result left him outside the points.

Esteban Ocon took 14th for Haas, ahead of Aston Martin teammates Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso. Haas missed out on points at its home event.

Three Drivers Retire From The US GP

The race ended early for Alpine's Franco Colapinto, Haas driver Ollie Bearman and Cadillac's Valtteri Bottas. Bottas pulled off the circuit, triggering the late Virtual Safety Car period that affected the closing stages.

For Antonelli and Mercedes, the result was a significant boost in the championship battle. With nine Grand Prix victories now to his name this season, the Italian has strengthened his position in the title fight as the campaign moves towards its conclusion.

United States Grand Prix: Full Race Results

Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – Winner

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – Second

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – Third

Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – Fourth

Lando Norris (McLaren) – Fifth

Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) – Sixth

Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – Seventh

George Russell (Mercedes) – Eighth

Liam Lawson – Ninth

Pierre Gasly – Tenth

Nico Hulkenberg – 11th

Arvid Lindblad – 12th

Gabriel Bortoleto – 13th

Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 14th

Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 15th

Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 16th

Retirements: Franco Colapinto, Ollie Bearman and Valtteri Bottas.

Antonelli's victory adds another milestone to his season and gives Mercedes further momentum in the championship contest. His one-stop execution, combined with a substantial margin over Leclerc, ensured that the United States Grand Prix ended with the Italian firmly in the spotlight.