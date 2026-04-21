Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton Spotted In Malibu - Pink Pop Steals The Show

The rumors are finally shifting into high gear. Hollywood and the F1 world appear to have a new definitive power couple as Kim Kardashian and seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton were spotted enjoying an intimate dinner at Nobu Malibu on Saturday, April 18, 2026.

This high-profile outing is being hailed by fans as a "hard launch" of their relationship following months of speculation that began earlier this year.

Style Check: Lowkey Meets Vibrant

While the pair opted for a relatively relaxed vibe for their weekend oceanfront dinner, their fashion choices didn't go unnoticed:

Kim’s "Barbiecore" Touch: Kardashian brightened up the evening in a soft, begonia pink zip-up jacket paired with a floor-length beige skirt. The look was described as "soft and flirty," a departure from her usual monochromatic street style.

Hamilton kept things classic and sharp in a grey bomber jacket, dark slacks, and black shoes.

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The "Gentleman" Moment

Witnesses at the celebrity hotspot noted that the pair looked "entirely smitten" and "locked in" during their two-hour meal. However, the moment that truly went viral was when the couple arrived in a two-toned Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.

According to onlookers, Hamilton lived up to his "perfect gentleman" reputation by hopping out of the driver’s seat to personally open the door for Kim, who was seen beaming as she joined him.

From Coachella to Malibu

This date night follows a series of very public appearances. Just last week, the duo were inseparable at Coachella 2026, where they were seen linking arms during Justin Bieber’s set. Kim further fueled the fire on Instagram, sharing a photo dump that included a shot of her cozying up to a man whose identifiable tattoos matched the F1 legend's.