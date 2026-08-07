Khalin Joshi Wins J&K Open By Nine Shots, Secures Second Title Of Season

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Khalin Joshi dominantly won J&K Open 2026 by nine shots.

He secured eighth professional title, finishing 24-under 260.

Joshi credited accuracy, putting, and overcoming early nerves.

Royal Springs Golf Course received high praise from players.

Khalin Joshi produced another dominant display to win the J&K Open 2026, closing with a five-under 66 to secure a commanding nine-shot victory at the Royal Springs Golf Course in Srinagar. The Bengaluru golfer claimed his second DP World PGTI title of the season and the eighth professional title of his career.

Joshi Finishes In Style

The 33-year-old signed for rounds of 63, 66, 65 and 66 to finish the tournament at 24-under 260.

His victory earned him the winner's cheque of Rs 15 lakh and lifted him from 13th to eighth in the DP World PGTI Rankings, with his season earnings increasing to Rs 34,85,575.

Delhi's Rashid Khan finished second at 15-under 269, while Panipat's Shubham Jaglan recorded his best finish of the season by taking third place at 14-under 270.

Strong Finish After Early Nerves

Joshi admitted he felt nervous at the start of the final round after missing the opening fairway despite carrying a six-shot overnight lead.

He quickly regained control with back-to-back birdies on the third and fourth holes before adding three more birdies during a flawless round.

"I was definitely nervous at the start, especially after missing the first fairway. I began to feel more comfortable by the third hole, and the birdies on the third and fourth put me at ease."

Fairways And Putting Key To Victory

Joshi credited his accuracy off the tee and consistent putting for his impressive performance throughout the week.

He completed the tournament with only one bogey across 72 holes and finished with 55 consecutive bogey-free holes, including three straight bogey-free rounds.

"My game plan was to keep hitting fairways because I knew that would give me enough birdie opportunities. The key was to stay in the present, execute each shot as well as I could and keep thinking positively."

Royal Springs Receives High Praise

Having previously visited Pahalgam and Jammu, Joshi said he was delighted to finally win in Jammu and Kashmir during his fourth trip to the region.

He described Royal Springs as one of the finest venues on the DP World PGTI calendar and expressed hope that more professional tournaments would be staged there in the future.

"Royal Springs is unbelievable and offers some of the best views we see all year. It is a stunning golf course, and I hope we can return more often."

Other Leading Finishers

Chandigarh's Ajeetesh Sandhu finished fourth at 12-under 272.

Order of Merit leader Saptak Talwar, Rahil Gangjee and Angad Cheema shared fifth place on nine-under 275. Talwar strengthened his lead at the top of the season rankings with total earnings of Rs 82,53,034.

One of the unique features of this year's tournament was the conversion of the par-4 11th hole into a 103-yard par-3, reducing the course to a par of 71 for the week.