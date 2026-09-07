'Sexism At Its Finest': Powerlifter Keyaa Banerji Calls Out Appearance-Focused Online Attention

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Keyaa Banerji, powerlifter, achieved 140kg deadlift in championships.

Says online attention focused on appearance more than accomplishment.

She called out sexism, now redirects focus to sport.

Keyaa Kunal Banerji, Indian powerlifter, has spoken candidly about the online attention she received after producing a breakthrough performance at the 2026 IPF World Sub-Junior & Junior Classic Powerlifting Championships. The 21-year-old drew widespread attention after recording a 140kg deadlift in the Junior Women's 47kg category at the competition in Sun City, South Africa. However, instead of the focus remaining on her achievement, Banerji found herself dealing with comments that centred heavily on her appearance.

Banerji Calls Out Sexism After Viral Attention

Speaking with ANI, Keyaa Kunal Banerji did not hold back while describing how she felt about the response she received online.

"I think it was just sexism at its finest, I don't think I can put it any other way. Men would obviously never have to face something like this after winning a championship or something similar, the way I had to face it."

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For her, the biggest issue was that her sporting accomplishment appeared to become secondary to discussions about how she looked.

"Most of the conversation revolved around my appearance, and that really bothered me because I had accomplished something so significant for myself and done something so big in my sport"

140kg Deadlift Puts Young Star In Spotlight

Keyaa Kunal Banerji's performance in South Africa marked an important moment in her powerlifting journey.

The 140kg deadlift in the 47kg junior category showcased her strength on a major international stage and helped establish her as a name to watch out for in Indian powerlifting.

Although the attention that followed was difficult to handle initially, she now appears keen to use the increased exposure to redirect conversations towards her sport and future goals.

"I'm really grateful for the opportunity to be talking to news channels because it gives me the opportunity to actually talk about my passion for the sport and my journey progressing my numbers, etc. So, I'm over it. I'm definitely over it, but it was a little bit hard in the middle,"

Away from the sport, Keyaa Banerji recently graduated from with a BSc in Psychology and is considering an MBA, but her focus remains on powerlifting.