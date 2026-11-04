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English NewsSportsKerala Athletes Set Successive National Youth Triple Jump Records

Kerala Athletes Set Successive National Youth Triple Jump Records

Neethu Mathews improved India's youth triple jump record to 12.73 metres in 2006, continuing the state's contribution to national athletics.

Written By : Nitesh Sarkar |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 11:24 PM (IST)

Kerala athlete Tincy Mathew's 12.64-metre jump in 2004 earned her a place in India's youth athletics record books. Her mark remained the national youth best in the girls' triple jump for nearly two years before fellow Kerala athlete Neethu Mathews broke it at the National Youth Athletics Championships in October 2006.

Neethu recorded 12.73 metres at the third edition of the championships in Warangal, Andhra Pradesh, on October 25, 2006, improving the previous record by nine centimetres.

World Athletics reported the result on October 26, identifying Tincy's 12.64-metre effort as the previous national youth record, which had stood for two years.

Tincy Mathew's 2004 record

Tincy's 12.64-metre performance featured in World Athletics' annual youth performance statistics for 2004. The listing provides an official record of her achievement during that season.

Her mark remained the benchmark in the national youth category until Neethu's performance in 2006. Both athletes represented Kerala, contributing to the state's presence in national youth athletics during the period.

Neethu Mathews improves the national mark

At the 2006 championships, Neethu finished first in the girls' triple jump with 12.73 metres. Pankaja Kolhe secured second place with 11.65 metres, while S. Pavitha Swapna finished third with 11.63 metres.

Neethu had previously won bronze at the junior nationals in Chennai and was also named the best athlete at the Warangal championships, according to World Athletics.

Tincy's subsequent competition record

Tincy continued competing after setting the youth benchmark. Her World Athletics profile lists a 12.65-metre jump in Chennai on November 29, 2005. However, the result is classified as not legally valid for record purposes and is separate from her recognised 12.64-metre performance.

Her name also appears in records associated with the 2006 Federation Cup, although the available data does not specify her result or finishing position.

A place in India's youth athletics history

Tincy's 12.64-metre jump remains part of World Athletics' historical performance records. While Neethu Mathews eventually raised the national youth standard to 12.73 metres, Tincy's mark remained unbeaten for approximately two years.

The two performances document the progression of India's girls' youth triple jump during the mid-2000s, with athletes from Kerala setting successive national benchmarks.

About the author Nitesh Sarkar

Nitesh Sarkar is a Digital Media and Advertising professional with 15+ years of experience across news, campaign operations, client strategy, sales, and branded content. 
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Published at : 04 Nov 2026 11:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala Athletes Neethu Mathews Tincy Mathew

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