Jhandu Kumar opens India's account at CWG with men's heavyweight para powerlifting bronze

Glasgow Jul 24 (PTI): India's Jhandu Kumar overcame a childhood marked by polio, poverty and years of odd jobs to fetch the men's heavyweight para powerlifting bronze at the Commonwealth Games on Friday, delivering the country's first medal of the competition.

The 28-year-old amassed 130.9 points to finish on the podium after successfully lifting 181kg and 190kg. He failed his final attempt of 196kg.

The other Indian in the fray Sudhir (114.1) finished sixth.

Nigeria's Idris Riluwan scored 132.8 points to win the gold while Matthew Harding (131) took home the silver medal.

Kumar's triumph capped a remarkable rise from Harnaut village in Bihar's Nalanda district, where he helped his parents sell vegetables to support the family after contracting polio at the age of five.

With little financial backing, Kumar initially took up weight training between 2010 and 2012 simply to build strength before trying shot put and javelin. He eventually found his calling in para powerlifting.

The biggest hurdle, however, came outside the gym.

Unable to afford the nutrition required for elite competition, Kumar ran a small vegetable business, travelling nearly 20 kilometres to local markets despite not owning a wheelchair. He later borrowed money from friends to buy an e-rickshaw to earn a livelihood, but those plans were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

His perseverance eventually paid off as he climbed onto the Commonwealth Games podium, giving India an early boost in the para sports programme.

"I cannot express my happiness. First of all, I will call my parents at home. And Gautam bhaiya, who was my first companion, whom I have practiced with since my childhood," said Kumar after the podium finish.

"It is very important for India, the first medal. When I see my flag, I feel very happy. And we have won two such medals in 2025." Pointing to the failed final lift, which would have been a Games record, he said, "What happened was that it (barbell) got stuck in the rack, so I had a little problem with the timing," he added.

Earlier in the day, Ashok Malik narrowly missed out on a medal in the men's lightweight competition, finishing fourth with 143.8 points.

England's Mark Swan won gold with 153.9 points, edging Nigeria's Roland Ezuruike, who matched that score but settled for silver, while Malaysia's Bonnie Bunyau Gustin claimed bronze with 153.5 points.

India's Paramjeet Kumar finished seventh with 135.6 points.

In the women's heavyweight final Kasthuri Rajamani failed all her three attempts.

In the women's lightweight final, Jaspreet Kaur and Suman Devi failed to win medals. PTI APA AM APA AM AM AH AH

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)