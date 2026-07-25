India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsJhandu Kumar opens India's account at CWG with men's heavyweight para powerlifting bronze

Jhandu Kumar opens India's account at CWG with men's heavyweight para powerlifting bronze

Glasgow Jul 24 (PTI): India's Jhandu Kumar overcame a childhood marked by polio, poverty and years of odd jobs to fetch the men's heavyweight para powerlifting bronze at the Commonwealth Games on Friday, delivering the country's first medal of the competitio.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 25 Jul 2026 02:51 AM (IST)

Glasgow Jul 24 (PTI): India's Jhandu Kumar overcame a childhood marked by polio, poverty and years of odd jobs to fetch the men's heavyweight para powerlifting bronze at the Commonwealth Games on Friday, delivering the country's first medal of the competition.

The 28-year-old amassed 130.9 points to finish on the podium after successfully lifting 181kg and 190kg. He failed his final attempt of 196kg.

The other Indian in the fray Sudhir (114.1) finished sixth.

Nigeria's Idris Riluwan scored 132.8 points to win the gold while Matthew Harding (131) took home the silver medal.

Kumar's triumph capped a remarkable rise from Harnaut village in Bihar's Nalanda district, where he helped his parents sell vegetables to support the family after contracting polio at the age of five.

With little financial backing, Kumar initially took up weight training between 2010 and 2012 simply to build strength before trying shot put and javelin. He eventually found his calling in para powerlifting.

The biggest hurdle, however, came outside the gym.

Unable to afford the nutrition required for elite competition, Kumar ran a small vegetable business, travelling nearly 20 kilometres to local markets despite not owning a wheelchair. He later borrowed money from friends to buy an e-rickshaw to earn a livelihood, but those plans were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

His perseverance eventually paid off as he climbed onto the Commonwealth Games podium, giving India an early boost in the para sports programme.

"I cannot express my happiness. First of all, I will call my parents at home. And Gautam bhaiya, who was my first companion, whom I have practiced with since my childhood," said Kumar after the podium finish.

"It is very important for India, the first medal. When I see my flag, I feel very happy. And we have won two such medals in 2025." Pointing to the failed final lift, which would have been a Games record, he said, "What happened was that it (barbell) got stuck in the rack, so I had a little problem with the timing," he added.

Earlier in the day, Ashok Malik narrowly missed out on a medal in the men's lightweight competition, finishing fourth with 143.8 points.

England's Mark Swan won gold with 153.9 points, edging Nigeria's Roland Ezuruike, who matched that score but settled for silver, while Malaysia's Bonnie Bunyau Gustin claimed bronze with 153.5 points.

India's Paramjeet Kumar finished seventh with 135.6 points.

In the women's heavyweight final Kasthuri Rajamani failed all her three attempts.

In the women's lightweight final, Jaspreet Kaur and Suman Devi failed to win medals. PTI APA AM APA AM AM AH AH

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Jul 2026 02:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News Sports News 25 July 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
Jhandu Kumar opens India's account at CWG with men's heavyweight para powerlifting bronze
Jhandu Kumar opens India's account at CWG with men's heavyweight para powerlifting bronze
Sports
CWG 2026: Jhandu Kumar's bronze brings cheer after Tulika Maan doping shock
CWG 2026: Jhandu Kumar's bronze brings cheer after Tulika Maan doping shock
Sports
Freed from weight-cut burden, Jadumani outclasses home favourite to enter pre-quarters
Freed from weight-cut burden, Jadumani outclasses home favourite to enter pre-quarters
Sports
Budigina narrowly misses out on medal in para swimming; Nataraj fails to make finals
Budigina narrowly misses out on medal in para swimming; Nataraj fails to make finals
Advertisement

Videos

Paper Leak Row Escalates: Government’s Outreach Meets CJP’s Hardline Stand
BREAKING: Rahul Gandhi Repeats Demand for Education Minister’s Resignation
Breaking News: Government-CJP Talks Begin Over Paper Leak Row
Politics: Government-CJP Talks Delayed at Constitution Club, Backchannel Efforts Continue Amid Political Tensions
Politics: CJP Sticks to Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation Demand, Questions Possibility of Government Talks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget