American social media influencer and boxer Jake Paul joined Neeraj Goyat inside the ring. They shared a dance as Goyat celebrated his unanimous-decision victory.
WATCH: Jake Paul Shouts 'Vande Mataram' While Celebrating Neeraj Goyat's Birmingham Win
Neeraj Goyat secured a dominant win in Birmingham before Jake Paul joined his celebrations, creating an unexpected and entertaining post-fight moment.
- Neeraj Goyat won unanimously against Yessin Koulali 60-54.
- Jake Paul joined Goyat's post-fight celebration in the ring.
- Paul and Goyat seen shouting 'Vande Mataram' post match.
Neeraj Goyat Jake Paul: Neeraj Goyat had plenty to celebrate after producing a dominant performance against Yessin Koulali in Birmingham, but the post-fight festivities took an unexpected turn when Jake Paul joined him inside the ring. The American social media influencer turned boxer stepped into the spotlight alongside Goyat as the Indian fighter celebrated his unanimous-decision victory, with the pair dancing together in front of the cameras.
You know what's the deal when jake paul chants "Vande Matram" 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/njciHetkCG— Neeraj Goyat 🚀 (@GoyatNeeraj) August 30, 2026
Jake Paul Joins Goyat's Post-Fight Celebration
Following the final bell, Goyat was joined by Paul inside the ring. Rather than keeping the moment focused solely on the winner, the two boxers shared the celebrations and danced together.
The interaction immediately attracted attention, particularly because of Paul's presence alongside Goyat.
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Their animated celebration provided an entertaining conclusion to an evening in which Goyat had been firmly in control during the fight itself.
Goyat later posted footage of the moment on X, drawing further attention to the unexpected interaction. The Indian boxer highlighted Paul's chant during the celebrations, writing:
“You know what's the deal when Jake Paul chants ‘Vande Mataram’,”
Paul's chant added another memorable element to the post-fight scenes and helped the celebration gain attention beyond the boxing contest.
Neeraj Goyat Dominates Yessin Koulali
While the post-fight celebration provided the entertainment afterwards, Goyat's performance inside the ring was the main reason for the occasion.
The Indian boxer dictated the pace throughout his six-round super-lightweight bout with Koulali.
Goyat also landed several strong right hands as Koulali struggled to keep up with the intensity of the Indian fighter's attack.
By the end of the six rounds, there was little doubt about the result. All three judges scored the contest 60-54 in Goyat's favour, handing him a comprehensive unanimous-decision victory.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who joined Neeraj Goyat in the ring after his fight?
What was the result of Neeraj Goyat's fight?
Neeraj Goyat secured a dominant unanimous-decision victory against Yessin Koulali. All three judges scored the six-round super-lightweight bout 60-54 in his favor.
What did Jake Paul chant during the post-fight celebration?
During the post-fight celebration with Neeraj Goyat, Jake Paul chanted “Vande Mataram”. This chant added a memorable element and helped gain further attention for the event.
Who was Neeraj Goyat's opponent in the fight?
Neeraj Goyat's opponent in the super-lightweight bout was Yessin Koulali. Goyat dictated the pace and landed strong hits throughout the six rounds.