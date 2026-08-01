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English NewsSportsTwo Golds In 15 Minutes! Jaismine Lamboria Joins Preeti Pawar In CWG 2026 Glory

Two Golds In 15 Minutes! Jaismine Lamboria Joins Preeti Pawar In CWG 2026 Glory

CWG 2026: Jaismine Lamboria and Preeti Pawar won boxing gold within 15 minutes at the Commonwealth Games 2026.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 01 Aug 2026 05:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jaismine Lamboria and Preeti Pawar secured boxing gold medals.
  • Lamboria won 57kg gold, upgrading her Birmingham 2022 bronze.
  • Their dual victories significantly boosted India's medal tally.

CWG 2026: India enjoyed another memorable day at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow as Jaismine Lamboria and Preeti Pawar delivered two boxing gold medals within 15 minutes of each other. Jaismine's victory in the women's 57 kg final headlined India's campaign, while Preeti added another gold shortly before. Their success lifted India's medal tally to 28 and underlined the country's growing strength in women's boxing.

Jaismine's Brilliant Campaign For CWG Gold

Jaismine Lamboria defeated Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh by a unanimous 5-0 decision to win the women's 57kg title. The reigning World Boxing champion remained composed throughout the contest, gradually taking control with accurate combinations, disciplined footwork and effective ring management.

All five judges scored the bout in her favour, confirming India's second boxing gold of the day.

The result completed an impressive campaign for the Haryana boxer, who had already reached the final after securing a Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) victory in the semi-finals.

For Jaismine, the medal represents another major milestone. She upgraded the Commonwealth bronze she won at Birmingham 2022 to gold in Glasgow and added another prestigious title to an already outstanding international résumé.

The Commonwealth title follows her World Boxing Championships gold in 2025 and the Asian Boxing Championships triumph earlier this year, further establishing her among the world's leading featherweight boxers.

Preeti Pawar Adds Another Gold As India Shine

Before Jaismine stepped into the ring, Preeti Pawar had already given India reason to celebrate by winning the women's boxing gold medal.

The two victories arrived within 15 minutes, turning Saturday into one of India's strongest days of the Games.

The boxing success also came alongside medals in athletics. Praveen Chithravel claimed silver in the men's triple jump, while Selva Prabhu Thirumaran secured bronze in the same event.

Earlier in the day, Jadumani Singh finished with silver after losing the men's 55kg boxing final.

The latest results pushed India's medal tally to 28, with boxing continuing to make a significant contribution to the country's campaign.

Saturday also featured a packed competition schedule, with Indian athletes competing across boxing, athletics, para-athletics, judo, track cycling and lawn bowls. A total of 44 gold-medal events were held during the day, including 14 boxing finals.

Jaismine's victory nevertheless stood out as one of the defining moments of the session. Her calm display under pressure and consistent performances throughout the tournament reinforced why she entered Glasgow as one of India's leading gold-medal hopes. Combined with Preeti Pawar's triumph, it marked a memorable afternoon for Indian boxing and highlighted the country's growing depth in the women's game.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won boxing gold medals for India at CWG 2026 in Glasgow?

Jaismine Lamboria won gold in the women's 57 kg boxing final, and Preeti Pawar also secured a gold medal in women's boxing. Their victories occurred within 15 minutes of each other.

What was Jaismine Lamboria's margin of victory in the final?

Jaismine Lamboria defeated Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh by a unanimous 5-0 decision. All five judges scored the bout in her favour.

What is India's medal tally after these boxing wins?

After Jaismine and Preeti's boxing gold medals, along with others, India's medal tally at the Commonwealth Games 2026 reached 28. Boxing continues to be a significant contributor.

What other major titles does Jaismine Lamboria hold?

Jaismine Lamboria is the reigning World Boxing champion from 2025 and won the Asian Boxing Championships earlier this year. She upgraded her Commonwealth bronze from Birmingham 2022 to gold.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Aug 2026 05:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Preeti Pawar Commonwealth Games 2026 Jaismine Lamboria India Boxing Women's 57kg Boxing
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