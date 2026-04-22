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HomeSportsItalian Police Launch Sweeping Tax Investigation Into Formula 1 Drivers

Italian Police Launch Sweeping Tax Investigation Into Formula 1 Drivers

The ongoing investigation centers on earnings generated from races at Monza, Imola, and Mugello, with authorities closely examining the sources of income.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 09:39 AM (IST)

Italy’s financial authorities have initiated a significant retrospective crackdown on Formula 1 drivers and team personnel, investigating whether taxes were properly paid on income earned during Italian race weekends.

The probe is being spearheaded by the Bologna division of the Guardia di Finanza (Italy’s financial police). Under national law, international athletes are required to pay taxes on any income generated while competing within Italian borders.

While this regulation has existed for years, enforcement in the motorsport sector has historically been lax. The current inquiry focuses on earnings from races held at Monza, Imola, and Mugello. Authorities are specifically looking into:

Income Sources: Performance-based pay, portions of annual salaries, and lucrative sponsorship deals linked to Italian events.

The investigation covers current and former drivers, as well as high-level team staff, with the police seeking to go back as many years as legally allowed.

Potential Legal Consequences

The crackdown carries high stakes for the sport’s top earners. Under Italian legislation, if unpaid tax debt exceeds €50,000, the matter automatically escalates from a civil dispute to a criminal offense. This could expose prominent figures in the paddock to potential prosecution in addition to heavy financial penalties and back taxes.

Why Now?

According to reports, the sudden shift toward aggressive enforcement was triggered by legal pressure from Italian lawyer Alessandro Mei and a mandate from the Court of Auditors. While the issue was debated in the Italian parliament as far back as 2020 without much result, the current move aligns Italy with countries like the US, UK, and Australia, which already strictly enforce "jock taxes" on visiting athletes.

Next Steps

Several drivers have reportedly already received formal correspondence demanding their 2025 tax returns and requesting meetings with investigators. The Guardia di Finanza is expected to seek access to confidential contracts to determine the exact race-by-race earnings of the individuals involved.

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About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 22 Apr 2026 09:39 AM (IST)
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Formula 1 Italy ABP Live F1 Pit Stop
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