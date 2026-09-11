It's my job to hit sixes in powerplay, says Shafali Verma

Dubai, Sep 10 (PTI): Opener Shafali Verma on Thursday said she is enjoying the responsibility of hitting sixes in the powerplay in order to provide impetus to her team's batting innings after guiding India to the final of the Women's T20 Asia Cup here.

On a slow and spin-friendly surface here, Shafali peeled off a quality 40-ball 64 with seven fours and three sixes for her 20th half-century, one that powered India into the final of the Asia Cup.

Shafali's knock was the difference between the two teams as spinners dominated the proceedings. The opener helped India post a competitive 149 for six, a target which proved to be far beyond Bangladesh, who finished at 109 for seven to lose by 40 runs.

"It's humid there, so I tried to relax more. I just wanted to take chance and build my innings, got my chances," Shafali said after the match.

"We were trying to score runs in the first six overs, it's my job to hit those sixes in the powerplay. Just enjoying that." India captain Harmanpreet Kaur noted that the game was largely dominated by spin bowlers.

"There was value for good balls. If you were giving revs to the ball, there was value to that ball. Both teams' spinners bowled really well. Batters were trying hard to get those runs, but there was a lot for the spinners, and they used this pitch really well," Harmanpreet said.

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana rued missed opportunities in the field and not being able to put together a good show with the bat.

"We didn't bowl well today as we have done in the last three games, we bowl really well as a side," Sultana said.

"I don't think so there was pressure (of playing against India), I guess it was just a bad day -- what happened to the whole team. We really wanted to restrict them to a total that we can chase, but somehow we didn't bat well in the powerplay," she added. PTI DDV SSC SSC

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