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HomeSportsIPLYuzvendra Chahal Trolled Over Photo With Harleen Deol Amid "Cute DM" Controversy

Yuzvendra Chahal Trolled Over Photo With Harleen Deol Amid "Cute DM" Controversy

Chahal recently posted a pic with Indian women’s cricket team star Harleen Deol, captioning it, "Spinning magic every time we set foot on the field."

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 10:35 AM (IST)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has found himself at the center of a social media storm following a recent Instagram post. While his team currently leads the IPL 2026 points table, Chahal’s off-field interactions are drawing more attention than his on-field performance.

Chahal recently shared a photograph with Indian women’s team star Harleen Deol, captioning it, "Spinning magic every time we set foot on the field." While intended as a friendly nod to a fellow cricketer, the post was immediately hijacked by trolls. Many fans used the comments section to warn Deol, referencing a recent viral controversy involving an actress.

The "Cute DM" Dispute

The trolling stems from claims made by actress and digital creator Taniya Chatterjee (known for her work in OTT series like Gandii Baat).

The Allegation: In a viral clip, Taniya shared details about an interaction with Chahal back from 2023, even showing evidence that he had reacted to her story and described her as “cute.”

Speaking on camera, she said, “This message is from Chahal - he called me cute,” while adding that such compliments are fairly common for her. When asked if she had replied, Taniya clarified that she noticed the message quite late and didn’t respond at the time.

Legal Action

Reports indicate that Yuzvendra Chahal has since filed a defamation lawsuit against Taniya Chatterjee, seeking to challenge the public disclosure of their private interactions. The actress has defended herself, stating that receiving or sharing a compliment is not a crime and that she had no malicious intent to harm the cricketer's reputation.

Yuzvendra Chahal so far in IPL 2026 

In IPL 2026, Yuzvendra Chahal has been instrumental for Punjab Kings, securing 11 wickets in 6 matches. Currently holding the Purple Cap, he maintains a steady economy of 8.12. His standout performance remains a match-winning 4/22, proving his veteran status as the league's all-time leading wicket-taker continues to grow.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What controversy is Yuzvendra Chahal involved in?

Chahal is facing social media trolling after posting a photo with Harleen Deol. The trolling is linked to claims made by actress Taniya Chatterjee about a private Instagram message from Chahal in 2023.

What did Taniya Chatterjee allege about Yuzvendra Chahal?

Taniya Chatterjee claimed that Yuzvendra Chahal sent her a direct message on Instagram calling her 'cute' back in 2023. She shared this information with paparazzi.

Has Yuzvendra Chahal taken any legal action regarding the allegations?

Yes, reports indicate that Chahal has filed a defamation lawsuit against Taniya Chatterjee. He is challenging the public disclosure of their private interaction.

How has Taniya Chatterjee responded to the lawsuit?

Chatterjee defended herself by stating that receiving or sharing a compliment is not a crime. She claims she had no malicious intent to harm Chahal's reputation.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 22 Apr 2026 09:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Harleen Deol Yuzvendra Chahal Controversy Yuzvendra Chahal
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