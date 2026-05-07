WATCH: Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Smoking In Flight? Viral Video Reignites IPL Vaping Controversy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yuzvendra Chahal allegedly vaped on a flight, sparking debate.

Clips from teammate's vlog fueled speculation about the incident.

No official statement yet from Chahal or Punjab Kings.

This follows a similar vaping incident involving Riyan Parag.

Yuzvendra Chahal Caught Smoking In Flight: Punjab Kings spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has found himself in the headlines for all the wrong reasons after he was allegedly caught vaping on a flight. Social media users shared clips from teammate Arshdeep Singh’s vlog to claim the veteran was using an e-cigarette while travelling from Ahmedabad to Hyderabad. While the original footage was reportedly edited later, the internet remains divided over the incident.

The clips spread rapidly on social media and became a major talking point among fans. So far, no response has come from either the player or the franchise, while ABP Live could not confirm the authenticity of the video.

The Flight Vaping Allegations

Social media users claimed that Chahal was using a vape while travelling with the Punjab Kings squad. They further alleged that the original version of Arshdeep Singh's vlog was shortened to crop out the portions featuring the spinner.

The clips quickly went viral and sparked a massive conversation among fans on various platforms. There has been no official statement from the player or the franchise, and the authenticity of the video remains unverified.

WATCH VIDEO

Look at Yuzvendra Chahal, man. He was risking everyone’s safety by vaping an e-cigarette inside the flight while Shashank Singh and other Punjab Kings⁠ players were around him. 👀



This is totally unacceptable and highly risky for everyone. Such behavior violates flight safety… pic.twitter.com/YnXlPmPhjr — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) May 7, 2026

History of Smoking Controversies

This is not the first time the veteran leg-spinner has been linked to such visuals. Earlier this year, Chahal faced criticism after a video appeared to show him using a cigarette inside a car.

The older clip allegedly showed the player throwing a cigarette onto the road while driving. These recurring incidents have led fans to question the senior cricketer's responsibility as a role model for young athletes.

Riyan Parag’s Previous Violation

The ongoing IPL 2026 has already witnessed a major vaping controversy involving Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag. He was found using a vape inside the dressing room during a match against Punjab Kings.

Parag was subsequently fined 25 per cent of his match fees and handed a demerit point for his actions. That incident was reported by the on-field umpires after visual evidence surfaced on the live broadcast.

Ashwin’s Advice to Young Stars

Following Parag's incident, senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin urged young players to be mindful of their public actions. He suggested that such situations could be easily avoided by making better personal choices.

"Sometimes what happens...it's a personal choice, but your personal choice should be in your personal space. If you do all this in a public space, that can very well be avoided," Ashwin said.