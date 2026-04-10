Ex-India Star's Daughter Wants To Meet Shubman Gill, Gets Lesson In Humility

A heartwarming video featuring former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha and his daughter, Anvi, has taken social media by storm. The clip, shared by Saha’s wife Romi Mitra on April 10, 2026, captures a candid moment where the veteran cricketer teaches his daughter an important lesson about humility and earned respect.

The Request: "I Want to Meet Shubman Gill"

In the video, young Anvi is seen repeatedly asking her father to arrange a meeting with Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill. Given that Saha and Gill were teammates at GT for several seasons, Anvi presumed her father’s "star status" would grant her immediate, VIP access to the Indian batting sensation.

The Lesson: "Wait in Line Like Everyone Else"

Rather than using his influence to bypass protocols, Saha responded with a firm yet gentle reality check. He emphasized that being a former international cricketer does not entitle his family to special treatment.

"You want to meet Shubman Gill? Ok! But like everyone else, you’ll have to wait in line and meet him. No unfair advantage will be given," Saha told his daughter.

When Anvi reminded him that he was also a celebrated player who shared a dressing room with Gill, Saha’s response was even more grounded: "That was in the past."

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Romi Mitra (@romi_mitra)

Legacy of "Silent Guardian"

The interaction has drawn widespread praise from fans and the cricketing fraternity, who have long respected Saha for his quiet dignity and professional integrity.

Retirement Context: Saha officially retired from all forms of cricket in February 2025, receiving a Guard of Honour during a Ranji Trophy match at Eden Gardens.

Impact: Fellow cricketers, including Mohammed Shami, have previously lauded Saha for leaving an "indelible mark" on the game, not just through his elite glovework but through his conduct off the field.