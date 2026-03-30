Will MS Dhoni Play For CSK Against RR In IPL 2026 Clash? Here's What We Know

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MS Dhoni IPL 2026 Availability: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will open their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign against Rajasthan Royals (RR) today, March 30. The former's veteran wicketkeeper-batsman, MS Dhoni, remains one of the most popular figures in Indian cricket and many fans would be looking forward to see him in action, especially since he has long retired from all forms of international cricket. While CSK's playing XI for the match has not been revealed just yet, Dhoni will not be in action tonight.

MS Dhoni To Miss Early IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings have been dealt a major blow ahead of IPL 2026, with legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni set to miss the opening phase of the tournament due to injury. The veteran has been ruled out with a calf strain, forcing the franchise to reshuffle plans for the early matches.

According to a report by Times Of India, Dhoni is unlikely to return until late April, meaning he could sit out several fixtures during the opening stretch of the season. His absence leaves a significant void in both leadership and experience for the five-time champions.

“It is definitely a big blow for us and we’ll have to deal with it. He is taking rest and we want him back as soon as possible,” a source told TOI.

Who Steps In For Dhoni?

With Dhoni unavailable, attention shifts to Sanju Samson, who was brought in from Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2026 Mini Auction in a significant trade deal, which saw Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja move to the other franchise.

Samson, after a very impressive T20 World Cup run, should be taking over wicketkeeping duties in Dhoni’s absence.

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad had earlier confirmed during the IPL Captains' Day event that he would open the batting alongside Samson, signalling a key role for the newly acquired player.