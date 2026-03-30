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HomeSportsIPLWill MS Dhoni Play For CSK Against RR In IPL 2026 Clash? Here's What We Know

Will MS Dhoni Play For CSK Against RR In IPL 2026 Clash? Here's What We Know

Chennai Super Kings open their IPL 2026 campaign against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. Here's what we know about MS Dhoni's availability for the clash.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 04:35 PM (IST)
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MS Dhoni IPL 2026 Availability: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will open their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign against Rajasthan Royals (RR) today, March 30. The former's veteran wicketkeeper-batsman, MS Dhoni, remains one of the most popular figures in Indian cricket and many fans would be looking forward to see him in action, especially since he has long retired from all forms of international cricket. While CSK's playing XI for the match has not been revealed just yet, Dhoni will not be in action tonight.

MS Dhoni To Miss Early IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings have been dealt a major blow ahead of IPL 2026, with legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni set to miss the opening phase of the tournament due to injury. The veteran has been ruled out with a calf strain, forcing the franchise to reshuffle plans for the early matches.

According to a report  by Times Of India, Dhoni is unlikely to return until late April, meaning he could sit out several fixtures during the opening stretch of the season. His absence leaves a significant void in both leadership and experience for the five-time champions.

“It is definitely a big blow for us and we’ll have to deal with it. He is taking rest and we want him back as soon as possible,” a source told TOI.

Who Steps In For Dhoni?

With Dhoni unavailable, attention shifts to Sanju Samson, who was brought in from Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2026 Mini Auction in a significant trade deal, which saw Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja move to the other franchise.

Samson, after a very impressive T20 World Cup run, should be taking over wicketkeeping duties in Dhoni’s absence.

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad had earlier confirmed during the IPL Captains' Day event that he would open the batting alongside Samson, signalling a key role for the newly acquired player.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Will MS Dhoni play in the first IPL 2026 match for CSK?

No, MS Dhoni will not be in action for CSK's opening IPL 2026 match due to a calf strain.

Why is MS Dhoni missing the start of IPL 2026?

MS Dhoni is missing the early part of the IPL 2026 season due to a calf strain injury.

When is MS Dhoni expected to return to play in IPL 2026?

MS Dhoni is unlikely to return until late April, meaning he could miss several matches.

Who will take over wicketkeeping duties for CSK in MS Dhoni's absence?

Sanju Samson is expected to take over wicketkeeping duties for CSK in MS Dhoni's absence.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Mar 2026 04:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
CSK Vs RR CSK MS Dhoni RR IPL
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