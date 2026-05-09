Why Is Yashasvi Jaiswal Captaining Rajasthan Royals Instead Of Riyan Parag?

In a big leadership change for Rajasthan Royals, Yashasvi Jaiswal stepped out for the toss against Gujarat Titans on May 9, 2026, marking his official debut as an IPL captain.

Rajasthan Royals entered IPL 2026 Match 52 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium without their regular skipper, Riyan Parag. The young captain was forced to sit out the high-stakes encounter against Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans due to a medical setback.

Riyan Parag’s Injury Update

The reason for Parag's absence is a hamstring injury sustained during the Royals' previous outing against Delhi Capitals. Parag reportedly pulled his hamstring while fielding in the second innings of the DC game. While Jaiswal took over on-field duties temporarily during that match, the injury was severe enough to rule Parag out of today’s starting XI.

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At the toss, Jaiswal confirmed the news, stating, "Riyan pulled his hamstring last game, so I feel he'll be coming back soon." At just 24, Yashasvi Jaiswal became one of the youngest captains in the franchise's history.

Jaiswal’s captaincy career began on a positive note as he won the toss and elected to bowl first, citing the quality of the Jaipur surface and a preference for chasing. Team Changes: In Parag's absence, RR bolstered their lineup by bringing back Shimron Hetmyer and introducing Yash Raj Punja.

Stakes for Royals

The timing of Riyan Parag’s injury is critical. RR currently sits 4th on the points table with 12 points, and with the race for the playoffs intensifying, Jaiswal’s leadership will be tested against a red-hot Gujarat Titans side that has won three games on the bounce.

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