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HomeSportsIPLWATCH: Preity Zinta's Punch To 'Blushing' Priyansh Arya; Ravi Shastri Reacts

WATCH: Preity Zinta's Punch To 'Blushing' Priyansh Arya; Ravi Shastri Reacts

IPL 2026: Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta shares a fun moment with Priyansh Arya after their record-breaking IPL 2026 win. Ravi Shastri reacts to the "good punch" on air.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 26 Apr 2026 04:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Preity Zinta playfully punched Priyansh Arya after historic win.
  • Ravi Shastri humorously commented on Zinta's gesture.
  • Arya provided explosive opening to chase 265 target.
  • Punjab Kings achieved highest successful chase in IPL history.

IPL 2026: Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta shared a light-hearted moment with young batter Priyansh Arya following their historic victory against Delhi Capitals. The interaction occurred on the field at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as the team celebrated their successful pursuit of 265.

As Zinta approached the players to offer her congratulations, she playfully punched Arya on the stomach. The young opener appeared surprised by the gesture before sharing a laugh with the Bollywood actress amidst the post-match festivities.

Shastri Delivers Classic Commentary

The moment did not go unnoticed by the broadcast team. Former India coach Ravi Shastri, known for his energetic commentary, reacted instantly to the footage. He remarked, "Oh, that was a good punch," adding a touch of humour to the live coverage.

WATCH VIDEO

Social media users quickly shared clips of the exchange, with fans praising the positive atmosphere within the Punjab dugout. The franchise has maintained an unbeaten run in IPL 2026, fostering a strong bond between the management and the squad.

Arya’s Role In The Historic Win

Priyansh Arya played a significant part in setting up the record-breaking chase earlier in the evening. He provided an explosive start alongside Prabhsimran Singh, helping Punjab reach a staggering 116 runs within the initial six overs of the second innings.

Arya contributed a rapid 43 off just 17 deliveries, featuring several boundaries that kept the required rate manageable. His fearless approach against the Delhi pace battery ensured that Punjab remained ahead of the game throughout the powerplay.

Record-Breaking Night At The Kotla

The match itself was a statistical marvel, beginning with KL Rahul smashing a historic unbeaten 152. Despite the massive total, Punjab chased down the target with seven balls to spare, marking the highest successful chase in the history of the league.

With this win, Punjab Kings have solidified their position at the summit of the points table. The team’s chemistry, highlighted by the playful interaction between Zinta and Arya, remains a key talking point as the tournament progresses toward the knockout stages.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened between Preity Zinta and Priyansh Arya after the match?

Preity Zinta playfully punched Priyansh Arya on the stomach to congratulate him on their historic victory against Delhi Capitals.

How did Ravi Shastri react to the interaction?

Former India coach Ravi Shastri, during commentary, humorously remarked,

What was Priyansh Arya's contribution to the win?

Arya provided an explosive start, scoring a rapid 43 off 17 deliveries, which helped Punjab maintain a strong position in the powerplay.

What is notable about the match against Delhi Capitals?

It was a record-breaking night where Punjab Kings achieved the highest successful chase in IPL history, successfully pursuing 265 with seven balls to spare.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Apr 2026 04:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Preity Zinta PBKS IPL 2026 Priyansh Arya
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