WATCH: Preity Zinta's Punch To 'Blushing' Priyansh Arya; Ravi Shastri Reacts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Preity Zinta playfully punched Priyansh Arya after historic win.

Ravi Shastri humorously commented on Zinta's gesture.

Arya provided explosive opening to chase 265 target.

Punjab Kings achieved highest successful chase in IPL history.

IPL 2026: Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta shared a light-hearted moment with young batter Priyansh Arya following their historic victory against Delhi Capitals. The interaction occurred on the field at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as the team celebrated their successful pursuit of 265.

As Zinta approached the players to offer her congratulations, she playfully punched Arya on the stomach. The young opener appeared surprised by the gesture before sharing a laugh with the Bollywood actress amidst the post-match festivities.

Shastri Delivers Classic Commentary

The moment did not go unnoticed by the broadcast team. Former India coach Ravi Shastri, known for his energetic commentary, reacted instantly to the footage. He remarked, "Oh, that was a good punch," adding a touch of humour to the live coverage.

WATCH VIDEO

Preity Zinta punching Priyansh Arya. This is bullying of a kid 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/KxIQOf9BYd — Middle Stump Cricket (@MiddleCricket) April 25, 2026

Social media users quickly shared clips of the exchange, with fans praising the positive atmosphere within the Punjab dugout. The franchise has maintained an unbeaten run in IPL 2026, fostering a strong bond between the management and the squad.

Arya’s Role In The Historic Win

Priyansh Arya played a significant part in setting up the record-breaking chase earlier in the evening. He provided an explosive start alongside Prabhsimran Singh, helping Punjab reach a staggering 116 runs within the initial six overs of the second innings.

Arya contributed a rapid 43 off just 17 deliveries, featuring several boundaries that kept the required rate manageable. His fearless approach against the Delhi pace battery ensured that Punjab remained ahead of the game throughout the powerplay.

Record-Breaking Night At The Kotla

The match itself was a statistical marvel, beginning with KL Rahul smashing a historic unbeaten 152. Despite the massive total, Punjab chased down the target with seven balls to spare, marking the highest successful chase in the history of the league.

With this win, Punjab Kings have solidified their position at the summit of the points table. The team’s chemistry, highlighted by the playful interaction between Zinta and Arya, remains a key talking point as the tournament progresses toward the knockout stages.