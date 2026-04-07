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HomeSportsIPLVirender Sehwag Tells Rahane To ‘Keep Quiet’; Gives Amitabh Bachchan, Tendulkar Example

Virender Sehwag Tells Rahane To ‘Keep Quiet’; Gives Amitabh Bachchan, Tendulkar Example

IPL 2026: The former opener advises KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane to stay quiet and ignore strike rate critics, citing Sachin Tendulkar and Amitabh Bachchan.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 01:37 PM (IST)
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IPL 2026: In the IPL 2026 season, the friction between players and the press has reached a new point. Following a tense media interaction involving Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane, former India opener Virender Sehwag has offered a stern reminder on the virtues of silence.

The controversy began after Rahane expressed visible frustration when questioned about his scoring rate. With KKR struggling to find their first win of the season after two consecutive defeats, Rahane suggested that those questioning his strike rate were simply "jealous" of his position. It was a defensive reaction that Sehwag believes was entirely unnecessary.

The Bachchan and Tendulkar Blueprint

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Sehwag suggested that Rahane should look toward icons of Indian culture who faced far greater scrutiny with absolute grace.

He cited Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and cricket maestro Sachin Tendulkar as the ultimate examples of how to handle a hostile narrative.

"They seem to be answering the critics, but even Bachchan saab never answered his critics. There could not be a bigger example than Tendulkar; one newspaper had even written 'Endulkar' during his lean patch," Sehwag remarked.

Sehwag’s message was simple: the only effective response to criticism is a performance on the field. He urged the KKR skipper to stop engaging in verbal battles and focus on his primary role.

"I feel one should keep quiet. Score a century and everyone will be quiet. Keep calm and do your work. I do not think these things require an answer," he added.

Navigating the Cameron Green Dilemma

While Sehwag was critical of Rahane’s defensive stance on his batting, he did praise the captain’s handling of questions regarding Cameron Green.

When asked why the Australian all-rounder was not bowling, Rahane deflected the query toward Cricket Australia, implying that the franchise was following specific workload management instructions from the national board.

Sehwag found that particular response appropriate and professional. However, he noted the stark contrast in Rahane’s temperament when the questions turned personal.

"I can understand the answer about Green. But if someone is questioning my strike rate or batting style, people will praise you and criticise you, but you have to be neutral with both. Why is there a need to engage in such fights?" Sehwag questioned.

Also Check: PSL 2026: Naseem Shah Ruled Out Of Entire Season; Hits New Snag After 'Queen' Post Controversy

The Road Ahead for KKR

The timing of this outburst is particularly sensitive for the Kolkata franchise. Currently sitting at the bottom of the points table, the team is searching for tactical stability.

Rahane, who was appointed leader to bring a sense of calm to the dugout, now faces the challenge of regaining his own composure.

As KKR prepares for their next fixture, the advice from a veteran like Sehwag serves as a timely reality check.

In the world of the IPL, where every ball is analysed and every word is magnified, the most powerful statement a captain can make is often the one he chooses not to say.

Also Check: IPL 2026: Lalit Modi Criticises BCCI Over Alleged RS 2400 Crore Loss

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What advice did Virender Sehwag give Ajinkya Rahane?

Sehwag advised Rahane to remain silent and let his on-field performance answer critics, citing Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar as examples of grace under pressure.

How did Sehwag differentiate Rahane's responses to different questions?

Sehwag found Rahane's explanation about Cameron Green's bowling load management appropriate, but criticized his defensive reaction to personal batting criticism.

What is the current situation for the Kolkata Knight Riders?

KKR is currently at the bottom of the points table, searching for stability after two consecutive defeats.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 01:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sachin Tendulkar Ajinkya Rahane KKR Vs PBKS Virender Sehwag IPL 2026
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