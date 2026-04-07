Virender Sehwag Tells Rahane To ‘Keep Quiet’; Gives Amitabh Bachchan, Tendulkar Example

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IPL 2026: In the IPL 2026 season, the friction between players and the press has reached a new point. Following a tense media interaction involving Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane, former India opener Virender Sehwag has offered a stern reminder on the virtues of silence.

The controversy began after Rahane expressed visible frustration when questioned about his scoring rate. With KKR struggling to find their first win of the season after two consecutive defeats, Rahane suggested that those questioning his strike rate were simply "jealous" of his position. It was a defensive reaction that Sehwag believes was entirely unnecessary.

The Bachchan and Tendulkar Blueprint

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Sehwag suggested that Rahane should look toward icons of Indian culture who faced far greater scrutiny with absolute grace.

He cited Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and cricket maestro Sachin Tendulkar as the ultimate examples of how to handle a hostile narrative.

"They seem to be answering the critics, but even Bachchan saab never answered his critics. There could not be a bigger example than Tendulkar; one newspaper had even written 'Endulkar' during his lean patch," Sehwag remarked.

Sehwag’s message was simple: the only effective response to criticism is a performance on the field. He urged the KKR skipper to stop engaging in verbal battles and focus on his primary role.

"I feel one should keep quiet. Score a century and everyone will be quiet. Keep calm and do your work. I do not think these things require an answer," he added.

Navigating the Cameron Green Dilemma

While Sehwag was critical of Rahane’s defensive stance on his batting, he did praise the captain’s handling of questions regarding Cameron Green.

When asked why the Australian all-rounder was not bowling, Rahane deflected the query toward Cricket Australia, implying that the franchise was following specific workload management instructions from the national board.

Sehwag found that particular response appropriate and professional. However, he noted the stark contrast in Rahane’s temperament when the questions turned personal.

"I can understand the answer about Green. But if someone is questioning my strike rate or batting style, people will praise you and criticise you, but you have to be neutral with both. Why is there a need to engage in such fights?" Sehwag questioned.

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The Road Ahead for KKR

The timing of this outburst is particularly sensitive for the Kolkata franchise. Currently sitting at the bottom of the points table, the team is searching for tactical stability.

Rahane, who was appointed leader to bring a sense of calm to the dugout, now faces the challenge of regaining his own composure.

As KKR prepares for their next fixture, the advice from a veteran like Sehwag serves as a timely reality check.

In the world of the IPL, where every ball is analysed and every word is magnified, the most powerful statement a captain can make is often the one he chooses not to say.

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