Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are among the few cricketers who have been associated with the Indian Premier League (IPL) since its inaugural edition in 2008. Both experienced stars are set to feature in the 2027 season as well. While Rohit Sharma is back at the helm of Mumbai Indians as captain, Virat Kohli will continue to represent Royal Challengers Bengaluru as a player.

Over the last 19 seasons, both players have established themselves among the highest-paid cricketers in the tournament. Their long association with the IPL has also translated into massive earnings. However, when it comes to their cumulative IPL salaries from 2008 to 2026, which of these two Indian legends is ahead?

During the 2026 season, Kohli received a salary of ₹21 crore from Royal Challengers Bengaluru, while Rohit Sharma earned ₹16.3 crore from Mumbai Indians. Both players were retained by their respective franchises ahead of the season.

Virat Kohli's IPL Earnings Over 19 Seasons

- 2026 - ₹21 crore - Royal Challengers Bengaluru

- 2025 - ₹21 crore - Royal Challengers Bengaluru

- 2024 - ₹15 crore - Royal Challengers Bengaluru

- 2023 - ₹15 crore - Royal Challengers Bengaluru

- 2022 - ₹15 crore - Royal Challengers Bengaluru

- 2021 - ₹17 crore - Royal Challengers Bengaluru

- 2020 - ₹17 crore - Royal Challengers Bengaluru

- 2019 - ₹17 crore - Royal Challengers Bengaluru

- 2018 - ₹17 crore - Royal Challengers Bengaluru

- 2017 - ₹12.5 crore - Royal Challengers Bengaluru

- 2016 - ₹12.5 crore - Royal Challengers Bengaluru

- 2015 - ₹12.5 crore - Royal Challengers Bengaluru

- 2014 - ₹12.5 crore - Royal Challengers Bengaluru

- 2013 - ₹9.57 crore - Royal Challengers Bengaluru

- 2012 - ₹8.74 crore - Royal Challengers Bengaluru

- 2011 - ₹8.16 crore - Royal Challengers Bengaluru

- 2010 - ₹22.95 lakh - Royal Challengers Bengaluru

- 2009 - ₹24.4 lakh - Royal Challengers Bengaluru

- 2008 - ₹20.1 lakh - Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Total IPL Earnings: ₹232.15 crore (19 seasons)

Rohit Sharma's IPL Earnings Over 19 Seasons

- 2026 - ₹16.3 crore - Mumbai Indians

- 2025 - ₹16.3 crore - Mumbai Indians

- 2024 - ₹16 crore - Mumbai Indians

- 2023 - ₹16 crore - Mumbai Indians

- 2022 - ₹16 crore - Mumbai Indians

- 2021 - ₹15 crore - Mumbai Indians

- 2020 - ₹15 crore - Mumbai Indians

- 2019 - ₹15 crore - Mumbai Indians

- 2018 - ₹15 crore - Mumbai Indians

- 2017 - ₹12.5 crore - Mumbai Indians

- 2016 - ₹12.5 crore - Mumbai Indians

- 2015 - ₹12.5 crore - Mumbai Indians

- 2014 - ₹12.5 crore - Mumbai Indians

- 2013 - ₹10.64 crore - Mumbai Indians

- 2012 - ₹9.71 crore - Mumbai Indians

- 2011 - ₹9.06 crore - Mumbai Indians

- 2010 - ₹3.44 crore - Deccan Chargers

- 2009 - ₹3.66 crore - Deccan Chargers

- 2008 - ₹3.01 crore - Deccan Chargers

Total IPL Earnings: ₹230.14 crore (19 seasons)

Kohli vs Rohit: Who Has Earned More?

- Virat Kohli leads the comparison with total IPL earnings of ₹232.15 crore.

- Rohit Sharma has earned ₹230.14 crore over 19 seasons.

- Virat is ahead of Rohit by approximately ₹2.01 crore.

- Kohli has represented only Royal Challengers Bengaluru, while Rohit began his IPL career with Deccan Chargers before joining Mumbai Indians.

Note: Salary figures are sourced from Cricbuzz.