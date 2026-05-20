Virat Kohli Tops IPL List, Leaves Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni Chasing Behind: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virat Kohli leads IPL highest earners with Rs 230 crore.

Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni follow closely in earnings.

IPL franchise valuations reach Rs 1.63 lakh crore.

IPL Highest Earners: The Indian Premier League has transformed into far more than just cricket over the years. Today, it stands among the most financially rewarding sporting leagues globally, allowing players to build enormous wealth alongside their cricketing legacy. A recent report by Fanatic Sports and Hurun has now revealed the biggest earners in IPL history, according to which Virat Kohli has emerged as the highest paid player in the history of the tournament. Having represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru throughout his IPL career, Kohli has reportedly earned nearly Rs 230 crore from the league so far.

Rohit Sharma And MS Dhoni Follow Closely

Just behind Virat Kohli on the list is Rohit Sharma, who has enjoyed immense success with Mumbai Indians over the years. The India captain is said to have earned around Rs 227.2 crore through IPL contracts, making the difference between him and Kohli extremely narrow.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni occupies the third position among the league’s top earners. The legendary skipper of Chennai Super Kings has reportedly accumulated close to Rs 200 crore from the tournament.

These three players have not only established themselves as IPL icons through their performances and leadership but have also become the face of the league’s financial success story.

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IPL Franchises Witness Massive Growth In Valuation

The report also shed light on the soaring market value of IPL franchises. The combined valuation of all 10 teams has reportedly reached nearly Rs 1.63 lakh crore, highlighting the league’s growing commercial power.

Kolkata Knight Riders, co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan, reportedly leads the franchise valuation charts with a worth of over Rs 19,200 crore. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings follow closely behind, both valued at around Rs 18,400 crore.

The report further predicts that IPL franchise values could rise even more sharply in the coming years, with the average valuation of a team potentially touching $15 billion by 2032.

While the IPL continues to generate enormous wealth, other sports still lag significantly behind in financial terms. In the Women's Premier League, Smriti Mandhana is reportedly the highest earner with total earnings of around Rs 13.7 crore.

Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Singh leads the earnings chart in the Hockey India League with earnings of approximately Rs 78 lakh.

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