Virat Kohli's Ultimate Failure To Face Rs 10.75 Cr Bowler's Perfect Yorker - WATCH

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IPL 2026: During a recent practice session, Bhuvneshwar Kumar demonstrated he is ready for the challenge by delivering a searing yorker that left Virat Kohli completely outmanoeuvred. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are facing a selection headache in their bowling department as they prepare to defend their maiden title. With star Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood confirmed to miss the initial phase of the season due to persistent hamstring and Achilles issues, the responsibility of leading the attack has shifted. Veteran Indian seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, however, appears ready to shoulder the burden.

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This yorker from Bhuvneshwar Kumar completely beat Virat Kohli.🫡



In the last two years, Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s name has gone a bit down, but maybe in this IPL he will definitely do something special.🙌 pic.twitter.com/L0bF9BsR0Z — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) March 19, 2026

Veterans Lead the Title Defence

Bhuvneshwar Kumar remains a vital asset for Bengaluru after his 10.75 crore acquisition in the 2025 auction, a move that saw his valuation jump by 156% as RCB outbid Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants. His role was instrumental in the franchise’s maiden title win last season, where he overcame a slow start to claim 17 wickets with a season-best of 3/33. He notably maintained his composure in the 2025 final, defending a modest total with a decisive spell of 2/38 to secure the six-run victory.

Kohli, who topped the team’s scoring charts with 657 runs at a strike rate of 144.71, found himself struggling for balance as the experienced swing specialist pinned him with a delivery aimed directly at the leg stump. This high-quality exchange in the nets underscores the intensity of the camp, especially as Kohli enters 2026 having recently become the first player in history to score over 500 runs in eight different IPL seasons.

Mentorship and Financial Benchmarks

As the 28 March opener approaches, the team management is focused on integrating expensive young talents like Rasikh Salam Dar and Mangesh Yadav. The veteran duo of Kohli and Bhuvneshwar will be essential in mentoring these prospects during a transition period. While the ownership structure may change behind the scenes, the immediate goal remains a successful title defence. With the women's team already holding their trophy, the men’s side is under immense pressure to maintain the golden run of the Bengaluru-based outfit in front of their loyal home supporters.