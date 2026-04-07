Virat Kohli Reviews Dhurandar 2: 'I've Never Ever Seen..' - Watch Story

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Virat Kohli has stunned his global fanbase with a rare off-field review that is currently breaking the internet. While the IPL 2026 season is in full swing and the pressure on Royal Challengers Bengaluru is at its peak, the cricket icon took a brief hiatus to witness the cinematic phenomenon that is Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. His glowing reaction to the high-octane spy thriller has left both director Aditya Dhar and lead actor Ranveer Singh absolutely speechless.

The 4-Hour Cinematic Marathon

Despite a grueling training schedule and the constant travel demands of the Indian Premier League, Kohli spent nearly four hours completely immersed in the film.

He later admitted to his millions of followers that he did not flinch once during the entire runtime. Taking to Instagram to share his thoughts, the former Indian captain described the movie as a landmark achievement and a cinematic experience unlike anything else ever produced in India.

Kohli elaborated that the storytelling brought every possible emotion to the surface, from intense adrenaline to deep patriotism. He explicitly hailed director Aditya Dhar as a genius, praising the filmmaker’s unwavering conviction in bringing such a complex vision to life.

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Virat Kohli’s Instagram story for Dhurandhar. pic.twitter.com/P1AKJYJqBL — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 6, 2026

Furthermore, Kohli gave a significant shoutout to Ranveer Singh, stating that the actor has reached an entirely new level of craft with this specific performance.

Director Aditya Dhar and the Industry Respond

Such high praise from a global sporting legend did not go unnoticed by the film fraternity. Aditya Dhar was quick to express his disbelief and immense gratitude on social media.

He referred to Kohli as a once-in-a-generation legend and noted that receiving such an authentic endorsement from the "King" himself hits differently than any standard review.

The film has already become a historic success, grossing over £150 million (₹1622 crore) at the worldwide box office.

With the combined support of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who also shared her admiration for the project, the film’s popularity continues to soar. Even as the cricket season dominates the headlines, the "Dhurandhar" effect is proving to be a massive force in Indian pop culture.