From U-19 Glory To IPL: Virat Kohli Reunites With Former Teammate Turned Umpire

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom U-19 World Cup winner Ajitesh Argal reunited with Virat Kohli.

Argal transitioned from player to IPL umpire after tax job.

Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Delhi Capitals.

Virat Kohli IPL Umpire Reunion: Back in 2008, Indian cricket witnessed the rise of a new star as Virat Kohli led the country to the ICC U-19 World Cup title. That triumph marked the beginning of Kohli’s remarkable journey, one that has seen him evolve into one of the finest batsmen of the modern era. While Kohli captained the side, another player, named Ajitesh Argal, earned the Player of the Match award in the final against South Africa. His spell of two wickets for just seven runs proved decisive in securing India’s victory on the big stage. He recently reunited with Kohli, but not how one would have expected.

Ajitesh Argal’s Unique Journey

Despite his heroics at the junior level, Ajitesh Argal’s professional playing career did not take off as expected. He was picked by Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the inaugural IPL season but did not enjoy sustained success in the league.

Over time, Argal transitioned away from playing cricket, taking up a role in the Income Tax Department. However, his association with the sport did not end there. He later cleared the BCCI umpiring examination, eventually returning to the field in a new capacity as an umpire during IPL 2026.

Cricket came full circle during the IPL 2026 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC), where Kohli and Argal found themselves sharing the field once again, this time as a player and an official.

After the match, Kohli was seen engaging in a warm conversation with Argal, a moment that quickly gained traction across social media platforms.

Kohli Shines In Dominant RCB Win

On the cricketing front, RCB delivered a commanding performance, registering a nine-wicket victory over DC at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Chasing a target of just 76, RCB completed the task in just 6.3 overs, reinforcing their strong position in the IPL 2026 standings.

Kohli was once again at the centre of it all. The veteran batter reached a historic milestone during the chase, becoming the first player to surpass 9,000 runs in IPL history. Needing just 11 runs to achieve the feat, he got there comfortably while guiding his side to victory.