Virat Kohli Eyes 'Historic Triple Century' Against RR In IPL 2026

In IPL 2026, fans are set for a high-voltage clash as two former champions lock horns, with Royal Challengers Bangalore taking on Rajasthan Royals, the inaugural 2008 winners. The spotlight will be on stars like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Virat Kohli, and current Orange Cap holder Yashasvi Jaiswal.

However, Virat Kohli is expected to grab maximum attention, as he stands on the verge of achieving a rare milestone - becoming only the third player in IPL history to reach a “triple century” of sixes.

Virat Closing In On Major Sixes Milestone

This landmark refers to the total number of sixes in the IPL. Virat Kohli currently has 297 sixes to his name, and just three more against Rajasthan Royals will take him to the 300 mark. Only Rohit Sharma and Chris Gayle have achieved this feat before him.

Chris Gayle - 357 sixes

Rohit Sharma - 309 sixes

Virat Kohli - 297 sixes

MS Dhoni - 264 sixes

Chris Gayle leads the chart with 357 sixes in just 142 matches, a remarkable tally. In comparison, both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have played significantly more games. Kohli, across 269 IPL matches, has also struck a record 778 fours - the highest in tournament history.

Strong Numbers Against Rajasthan Royals

Virat Kohli has enjoyed success against Rajasthan Royals over the years. In 32 innings, he has amassed 896 runs against them. A century in this match would see him cross the 1,000-run mark against the franchise. He averages 34.46 against RR, and his recent form has been outstanding - scoring 278 runs in his last four innings against them at a staggering average of 139.

RR vs RCB - Match Update

Rain made a return in Guwahati shortly after Rajasthan Royals chose to field first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL 2026 encounter. Both sides made one change each, with RR bringing in Brijesh Sharma in place of Tushar Deshpande, while RCB welcomed back Josh Hazlewood, who replaced Jacob Duffy.

The 16th match of the season features two unbeaten teams, RR and RCB, facing off at Barsapara Cricket Stadium. While much of the attention will be on Virat Kohli, Rajasthan’s in-form opening duo of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal are also expected to be key attractions given their strong start to the tournament.