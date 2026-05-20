Virat Kohli Opens Up About The Real Reason Behind Quitting Test Captaincy In 2022

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virat Kohli cited mental and physical exhaustion for stepping down.

He felt immense pressure as batting focal point and leader.

Leadership required focusing on others, neglecting his own well-being.

Kohli was completely spent, having nothing left in the tank.

Veteran batsman Virat Kohli has candidly opened up about his sudden decision to step down as the captain of the Indian Test team more than four years ago. Speaking at RCB Innovation Lab on Tuesday, the highly decorated top-order batsman detailed the profound mental and physical exhaustion that ultimately prompted his high-profile departure from the prestigious national leadership role.

The Complex Burden Of National Leadership

The legendary right-handed batsman explained that managing both his core batting responsibilities and the intense daily demands of team leadership eventually created an unsustainable personal lifestyle.

His exhaustive tenure, which concluded in early 2022 following a narrow away series defeat against South Africa, remains the most successful leadership phase in the history of Indian Test cricket.

Kohli confirmed that his singular determination to keep the national side at the pinnacle of the international game completely blinded him to the heavy internal toll being exacted.

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Even Virat Kohli Gets Exhausted

“I ended up being in a place where I became the focal point of our batting unit and the focal point of leadership. I didn’t realise how much of load both those things will present in my daily life, to be honest. But because I was so driven to just make sure that Indian cricket stays on top, I didn’t really pay attention to it. And that’s precisely why by the time I left captaincy, I was completely spent. There was nothing left in the tank. I was completely consumed by it. It was gruesome,” Kohli said during the RCB Innovation Lab on Tuesday.

The highly poignant admission sheds fresh light on the closing months of his seven-year captaincy era, during which he successfully guided the national team to forty historic victories.

The demanding partnership alongside former head coach Ravi Shastri yielded five consecutive ICC Test mace awards and a historic maiden series victory on Australian soil during the 2018-19 season.

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The Toll Of Captaincy

The elite athlete further noted that the inherent nature of modern sports leadership requires an individual to constantly prioritise the operational well-being of colleagues over personal emotional requirements.

He confessed that this continuous outwards focus created a deeply isolating environment where his own mental conditioning was completely overlooked by the broader sporting ecosystem for nearly a decade.

“The reason you’re given a leadership role is because people believe you can take on more and still manage it. In many ways, leadership is more about management than even coaching. It’s about understanding the people playing with you and for you, and figuring out how to get the best out of them. To do that, you constantly have to be in a space where you’re not focused on yourself. You don’t even think about whether someone is going to ask you, ‘Are you okay?’ That thought doesn’t even cross your mind,” added Kohli during the RCB Innovation Lab on Tuesday.

“But towards the end of my captaincy tenure, I did look back and realise that no one had really asked me that question for almost nine years – ‘How are you doing?’”