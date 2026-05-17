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HomeSportsIPLVirat Kohli Becomes Only Opener In World To Achieve This IPL Record

Virat Kohli Becomes Only Opener In World To Achieve This IPL Record

PBKS vs RCB Live: Royal Challengers Bengaluru icon Virat Kohli became the first player to smash 5500 IPL runs as an opener for a single franchise during the match against Punjab Kings.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 17 May 2026 05:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Virat Kohli reached 5,500 runs as an IPL opener.
  • He's the first player to achieve this for one franchise.
  • PBKS captain Iyer played his 100th match as skipper.
  • RCB aims for playoff qualification with a win tonight.

PBKS vs RCB Live: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru talisman Virat Kohli has secured a historic personal milestone during a pivotal IPL 2026 league encounter against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala. The veteran opening batsman established a completely unprecedented run-scoring benchmark, consolidating his position as the most prolific top-order asset for a single franchise in the rich history of the domestic tournament.

The Historic Landmark Broken

The master batsman became the inaugural player in the competition to accumulate 5500 runs as an opening batsman for one team. He required a mere seven runs to seal the achievement.

The historic moment arrived in spectacular fashion during the opening powerplay overs. The batsman dispatched an aggressive delivery from medium-pacer Azmatullah Omarzai directly over the boundary ropes for a maximum.

ALSO READ | Hazlewood Believes RCB Has Matched The Australian Blueprint; Namedrops Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Elite Company In Tournament History

While prominent international stars Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner have previously crossed the 5500-run threshold as openers, both accomplished the feat representing multiple teams. Kohli remains entirely unique in his franchise longevity.

Meanwhile, the toss brought significant individual recognition for the opposing leadership structure. The Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer walked out for his 100th official match as tournament skipper, electing to field first.

Bengaluru Lineup Shuffled At The Toss

The visiting side entered the crucial contest under the interim leadership of wicketkeeper-batsman Jitesh Sharma due to the temporary absence of regular top-order batsman Rajat Patidar. The management introduced two definitive changes.

The spin bowler Suyash Sharma entered the starting lineup alongside the powerful West Indian all-rounder Romario Shepherd. The international recruit replaced the out-of-favour seam bowler Jacob Duffy in the final XI.

ALSO READ | Why Rajat Patidar Is Missing From PBKS vs RCB Game? Interim Captain Drops Return Date

Playoff Qualification On The Line

The stand-in captain emphasized the massive mathematical importance of securing a victory on mountain soil. A single positive result tonight officially guarantees their position in the upcoming knockout series.

“Rajat is doing fantastic and we should see him in Hyderabad. We are at the business end of the tournament, and I'm happy with how the team is performing, both individually and as an unit. Yes, we are very pleased that the team looks so stable right now. We are giving our absolute best in every department. One win tonight secures our spot in the playoffs, so it's a massive game for us. Every game is important at this stage. This win can change the entire table - not just for us, but for several other teams as well. Suyash replaces Rajat and Romario replaces Duffy," Jitesh Sharma stated.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What historic milestone did Virat Kohli achieve in the match?

Virat Kohli became the first player to score 5500 runs as an opening batsman for a single franchise in the IPL. He achieved this by hitting a six.

How is Virat Kohli's achievement unique compared to other top openers?

While other batsmen like Dhawan and Warner have crossed 5500 runs as openers, they did so across multiple teams. Kohli's record is for a single franchise, highlighting his loyalty and longevity.

What was significant about Shreyas Iyer's participation in the match?

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer walked out for his 100th official match as a tournament skipper. He elected to field first after winning the toss.

What changes were made to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru lineup?

RCB made two changes, with spinner Suyash Sharma and all-rounder Romario Shepherd entering the lineup. They replaced Rajat Patidar and Jacob Duffy respectively.

What is the importance of a win for RCB in this match?

A win in this crucial contest would officially guarantee Royal Challengers Bengaluru a spot in the upcoming playoff series. It's a massive game for them.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 May 2026 05:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jitesh Sharma Toss Quote Virat Kohli 5500 Runs Virat Kohli Record IPL 2026 RCB Vs PBKS Dharamsala Shreyas Iyer 100th Game
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