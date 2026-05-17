Virat Kohli Becomes Only Opener In World To Achieve This IPL Record

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virat Kohli reached 5,500 runs as an IPL opener.

He's the first player to achieve this for one franchise.

PBKS captain Iyer played his 100th match as skipper.

RCB aims for playoff qualification with a win tonight.

PBKS vs RCB Live: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru talisman Virat Kohli has secured a historic personal milestone during a pivotal IPL 2026 league encounter against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala. The veteran opening batsman established a completely unprecedented run-scoring benchmark, consolidating his position as the most prolific top-order asset for a single franchise in the rich history of the domestic tournament.

The Historic Landmark Broken

The master batsman became the inaugural player in the competition to accumulate 5500 runs as an opening batsman for one team. He required a mere seven runs to seal the achievement.

The historic moment arrived in spectacular fashion during the opening powerplay overs. The batsman dispatched an aggressive delivery from medium-pacer Azmatullah Omarzai directly over the boundary ropes for a maximum.

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Elite Company In Tournament History

While prominent international stars Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner have previously crossed the 5500-run threshold as openers, both accomplished the feat representing multiple teams. Kohli remains entirely unique in his franchise longevity.

Meanwhile, the toss brought significant individual recognition for the opposing leadership structure. The Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer walked out for his 100th official match as tournament skipper, electing to field first.

Bengaluru Lineup Shuffled At The Toss

The visiting side entered the crucial contest under the interim leadership of wicketkeeper-batsman Jitesh Sharma due to the temporary absence of regular top-order batsman Rajat Patidar. The management introduced two definitive changes.

The spin bowler Suyash Sharma entered the starting lineup alongside the powerful West Indian all-rounder Romario Shepherd. The international recruit replaced the out-of-favour seam bowler Jacob Duffy in the final XI.

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Playoff Qualification On The Line

The stand-in captain emphasized the massive mathematical importance of securing a victory on mountain soil. A single positive result tonight officially guarantees their position in the upcoming knockout series.

“Rajat is doing fantastic and we should see him in Hyderabad. We are at the business end of the tournament, and I'm happy with how the team is performing, both individually and as an unit. Yes, we are very pleased that the team looks so stable right now. We are giving our absolute best in every department. One win tonight secures our spot in the playoffs, so it's a massive game for us. Every game is important at this stage. This win can change the entire table - not just for us, but for several other teams as well. Suyash replaces Rajat and Romario replaces Duffy," Jitesh Sharma stated.