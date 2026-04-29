Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLWATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Epic Reply To ‘AI Chip’ Claims After IPL 2026 Blitz

WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Epic Reply To ‘AI Chip’ Claims After IPL 2026 Blitz

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reacts to the viral ‘AI chip’ joke after a fiery IPL 2026 inning against PBKS that propelled him to the top of the Orange Cap race.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 05:41 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pakistani analyst joked Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's bat had an AI chip.
  • He responded to the joke with his own humour.
  • Sooryavanshi struck 43 off 16 balls for RR against PBKS.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi AI Chip Reply: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been one of the standout performers in IPL 2026, and his blistering form has even sparked an unusual discussion off the field. Recently, Pakistani cricket analyst Nauman Niaz jokingly suggested that the youngster's bat might be fitted with an “AI chip” to explain his extraordinary hitting. The lighthearted remark quickly gained traction online. As his performances continued to grab headlines, curiosity grew around whether the youngster would respond to the viral claim. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) camp has now addressed the matter in a social media video, where Sooryavanshi was directly asked about the so-called “AI chip” in his bat. Here's what he said:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Responds With Humour

Staying true to his calm and cheerful demeanor, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi delivered a witty reply that instantly won over fans.

"God has given it to me. He said himself that he has installed something in my bat. I am using that."

His response added a humorous twist to the ongoing buzz, while also reflecting the confidence and ease with which he has handled both on-field pressure and off-field attention.

Also Check: IPL 2026: Is Rohit Sharma Fit For MI vs SRH Clash? Here's What We Know

Another Explosive Knock vs PBKS

The conversation resurfaced after Sooryavanshi’s latest impactful outing against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 28. Chasing a stiff target, the youngster smashed a rapid 43 off just 16 deliveries, providing early momentum to his side.

Although it wasn’t his highest score of the season, the innings once again showcased his aggressive intent and ability to dominate bowlers from the outset. His contributions at the top have been instrumental in Rajasthan’s campaign so far.

Sooryavanshi’s consistency has been just as impressive as his strike rate. Across nine matches, he has amassed 400 runs at an average of 44.44 and a staggering strike rate of 238.10.

His tally includes one century and two half-centuries, placing him firmly at the top of the run charts. He currently holds the Orange Cap, staying ahead of established stars like Abhishek Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the recent buzz surrounding Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's bat?

Pakistani analyst Nauman Niaz jokingly suggested Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's bat might have an 'AI chip' due to his exceptional performance. The remark went viral online.

How did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi respond to the 'AI chip' claim?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi responded humorously, stating that 'God has given it to me' and that he is using what was installed in his bat.

What was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's recent performance against Punjab Kings?

He played an impactful innings against Punjab Kings, smashing 43 runs off just 16 deliveries to provide early momentum for his team.

What are Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's overall stats in IPL 2026?

He has scored 400 runs in nine matches at an average of 44.44 with a strike rate of 238.10, including one century and two half-centuries.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 29 Apr 2026 05:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
PBKS RR IPL Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Epic Reply To ‘AI Chip’ Claims After IPL 2026 Blitz
WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Epic Reply To ‘AI Chip’ Claims After IPL 2026 Blitz
IPL
MI vs SRH Head-To-Head: Who Has Won More Matches At Wankhede Stadium?
MI vs SRH Head-To-Head: Who Has Won More Matches At Wankhede Stadium?
IPL
MI vs SRH LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Mumbai Face Hyderabad In Fight For Survival
MI vs SRH LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Mumbai Face Hyderabad In Fight For Survival
IPL
IPL 2026: Is Rohit Sharma Fit For MI vs SRH Clash? Here's What We Know
IPL 2026: Is Rohit Sharma Fit For MI vs SRH Clash? Here's What We Know
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Suvendu Adhikari Demands CRPF Deployment, Claims Attack During Booth Visit
Election Update: Allegations vs Denial as Bengal Poll Tension Escalates
Breaking: Suvendu Adhikari Claims Attack Near Kalighat, Urges EC Action
Flash: Heated Political Atmosphere in South 24 Parganas During Voting
LATEST BREAKING: TMC-BJP Clash Erupts in Kalighat as Suvendu Adhikari Faces Protest Crowd
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | From Chabahar To Energy Security: Why India Can’t Ignore A Resurgent Iran
Opinion
Embed widget