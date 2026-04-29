WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Epic Reply To ‘AI Chip’ Claims After IPL 2026 Blitz

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistani analyst joked Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's bat had an AI chip.

He responded to the joke with his own humour.

Sooryavanshi struck 43 off 16 balls for RR against PBKS.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi AI Chip Reply: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been one of the standout performers in IPL 2026, and his blistering form has even sparked an unusual discussion off the field. Recently, Pakistani cricket analyst Nauman Niaz jokingly suggested that the youngster's bat might be fitted with an “AI chip” to explain his extraordinary hitting. The lighthearted remark quickly gained traction online. As his performances continued to grab headlines, curiosity grew around whether the youngster would respond to the viral claim. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) camp has now addressed the matter in a social media video, where Sooryavanshi was directly asked about the so-called “AI chip” in his bat. Here's what he said:

𝘉𝘢𝘵 𝘱𝘦 𝘈𝘐 𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘱 𝘩𝘢𝘪 𝘬𝘺𝘢 𝘵𝘶𝘮𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘦?



Vaibhav answers 😂💗 pic.twitter.com/uZcqABbaGS April 29, 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Responds With Humour

Staying true to his calm and cheerful demeanor, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi delivered a witty reply that instantly won over fans.

"God has given it to me. He said himself that he has installed something in my bat. I am using that."

His response added a humorous twist to the ongoing buzz, while also reflecting the confidence and ease with which he has handled both on-field pressure and off-field attention.

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Another Explosive Knock vs PBKS

The conversation resurfaced after Sooryavanshi’s latest impactful outing against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 28. Chasing a stiff target, the youngster smashed a rapid 43 off just 16 deliveries, providing early momentum to his side.

Although it wasn’t his highest score of the season, the innings once again showcased his aggressive intent and ability to dominate bowlers from the outset. His contributions at the top have been instrumental in Rajasthan’s campaign so far.

Sooryavanshi’s consistency has been just as impressive as his strike rate. Across nine matches, he has amassed 400 runs at an average of 44.44 and a staggering strike rate of 238.10.

His tally includes one century and two half-centuries, placing him firmly at the top of the run charts. He currently holds the Orange Cap, staying ahead of established stars like Abhishek Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul.