WATCH: Pakistan Expert Claims Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Uses AI Chip In Bat After IPL Century

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistani analyst questions 15-year-old's batting power, suggests lab testing.

Analyst claims Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's hitting power is unreal for his age.

Sooryavanshi continues impressive IPL 2026 performance, second in Orange Cap race.

Teen prodigy's exceptional batting leads to sensational, unverified equipment claims.

The meteoric rise of teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has encountered a bizarre hurdle from across the border. Following the 15-year-old prodigy’s latest IPL 2026 masterclass, a prominent Pakistani cricket analyst has sparked a global debate by questioning the legitimacy of the youngster's explosive power.

Dr Nauman Niaz, speaking on the popular show SmashHit, made the extraordinary suggestion that Sooryavanshi’s equipment should undergo laboratory testing.

'Send Him to a Lab'

The controversy erupted shortly after Sooryavanshi bludgeoned a 37-ball century against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. Niaz, known for his provocative commentary, suggested that the teenager’s ability to generate such immense power is unreal for his age.

"Think about it. What is this kid? Get his bat checked. Like WADA conducts dope tests, send him to a lab. He probably used an AI chip in his bat," Niaz stated during the broadcast.

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🚨 AI chip in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's bat?



- Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is batting like he’s got an AI chip installed. Frankly, just like we have doping tests, he should be tested too. This doesn’t look human. What a player he is!! Unreal! - Dr Nauman Niaz #TATAIPL #RRvsSRH #IPL2026 pic.twitter.com/xUZ4eg2iyU — Tehseen Qasim (@Tehseenqasim) April 26, 2026

The analyst expressed further disbelief regarding the player's physical development. He noted that while an 18-year-old body begins to build significant muscle, a 15-year-old usually lacks such raw power. Niaz credited Sooryavanshi’s wristy technique and 360-degree arc but maintained that the sheer speed of his hitting warranted scientific scrutiny.

Also Read: 'I Apologise': BCCI, Ajit Agarkar Told To Follow 'Brian Lara' Path For Vaibhav Sooryvanshi's India Debut

Dominating the Orange Cap Race

While the allegations have drawn sharp criticism from fans online, Sooryavanshi continues to silence detractors through his performances on the pitch. The Rajasthan Royals opener has become a central figure in the Orange Cap race, competing alongside the elite names of Indian cricket.

Sooryavanshi has accumulated 357 runs in eight matches during the 2026 season. He currently sits second in the standings, ahead of established stars like KL Rahul and Virat Kohli. His recent 37-ball hundred is one of the fastest in IPL history, cementing his status as the tournament's biggest breakout star.

With a strike rate of 222.26 and two IPL centuries already under his belt, the youngster is widely expected to receive a national call-up for the June tour of Ireland. For now, the "AI chip" claims remain a sensational talking point in what is proving to be a historic season for the Bihar-born prodigy.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 'Plotted' To Hit 4 Sixes To Praful Hinge, Says 'I Wanted To Answer With My Bat'