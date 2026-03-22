WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s ‘2-3 Thousand Runs’ Quip Sparks Laughter Ahead Of IPL 2026

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IPL 2026: Rising cricket prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will take field for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. After a breakthrough debut run and a remarkable outings internationally at the youth level, the young left-hander is entering his second IPL campaign with expectations soaring. Still only 14, the talented cricketer from Bihar has already made headlines for his fearless batting style and ability to dominate bowlers well beyond his years.

IPL 2026 Goals Response Leaves Fans In Splits

As anticipation builds ahead of the new IPL season, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was recently asked about his personal goals, particularly whether he was targeting the Orange Cap (given to the player with the most runs at the end of the season). The youngster responded with humour, leaving everyone amused.

"What are your plans for IPL 2026? Like kitne runs maarne hai, kuch goal hai aapka IPL ke ke liye? Orange cap ke liye? (How many runs do you want to score, do you have any goal for the IPL? For the Orange Cap?)" asked the reporter during a media interaction.

Vaibhav replied, "Aisa question bologe toh main do teen hazaar runs bol dunga (If you ask me such questions then I will say two-three thousand runs)."

The witty remark drew laughter from the audience, but then he quickly shifted focus to a more grounded approach.

"Aisa kuch plan nahi kar sakte na, ki mujhe itne runs banane hain. Jo process hai wo follow kar rahe hain aur team ke liye trophy jeetna hai, baaki personal goals pe aisa kuch focus nahi hai (I can't really plan something like that, that I have to score this many runs. I am following the process and want to win the trophy for the team; apart from that, I am not focusing on personal goals.)"

Record-Breaking Feats Put Him on the Map

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi first grabbed attention on a global scale during the previous IPL season with a stunning century that came off just 35 deliveries in what was just his second match.

This knock not only made him the fastest Indian to reach a hundred in IPL history but also the youngest player to achieve the feat.

He then carried this rich vein of form into international youth cricket, playing a pivotal role in India’s victorious campaign at the ICC Under-19 World Cup.

In the final against England, the southpaw delivered a sensational innings, scoring 175 runs from just 80 balls, helping India secure a commanding 100-run win.