Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be playing for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the upcoming IPL 2026 season.
WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s ‘2-3 Thousand Runs’ Quip Sparks Laughter Ahead Of IPL 2026
Teen cricket star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gears up for IPL 2026 after record-breaking feats, delivering humour and confidence ahead of the new season.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IPL 2026: Rising cricket prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will take field for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. After a breakthrough debut run and a remarkable outings internationally at the youth level, the young left-hander is entering his second IPL campaign with expectations soaring. Still only 14, the talented cricketer from Bihar has already made headlines for his fearless batting style and ability to dominate bowlers well beyond his years.
IPL 2026 Goals Response Leaves Fans In Splits
Typical Vaibhav 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/3rkxF1WLFl— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 21, 2026
As anticipation builds ahead of the new IPL season, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was recently asked about his personal goals, particularly whether he was targeting the Orange Cap (given to the player with the most runs at the end of the season). The youngster responded with humour, leaving everyone amused.
"What are your plans for IPL 2026? Like kitne runs maarne hai, kuch goal hai aapka IPL ke ke liye? Orange cap ke liye? (How many runs do you want to score, do you have any goal for the IPL? For the Orange Cap?)" asked the reporter during a media interaction.
Vaibhav replied, "Aisa question bologe toh main do teen hazaar runs bol dunga (If you ask me such questions then I will say two-three thousand runs)."
The witty remark drew laughter from the audience, but then he quickly shifted focus to a more grounded approach.
"Aisa kuch plan nahi kar sakte na, ki mujhe itne runs banane hain. Jo process hai wo follow kar rahe hain aur team ke liye trophy jeetna hai, baaki personal goals pe aisa kuch focus nahi hai (I can't really plan something like that, that I have to score this many runs. I am following the process and want to win the trophy for the team; apart from that, I am not focusing on personal goals.)"
Record-Breaking Feats Put Him on the Map
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi first grabbed attention on a global scale during the previous IPL season with a stunning century that came off just 35 deliveries in what was just his second match.
This knock not only made him the fastest Indian to reach a hundred in IPL history but also the youngest player to achieve the feat.
He then carried this rich vein of form into international youth cricket, playing a pivotal role in India’s victorious campaign at the ICC Under-19 World Cup.
In the final against England, the southpaw delivered a sensational innings, scoring 175 runs from just 80 balls, helping India secure a commanding 100-run win.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Which team will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play for in IPL 2026?
What is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's age and origin?
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is still only 14 years old and is a talented cricketer from Bihar.
What was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's personal goal for IPL 2026 when asked by a reporter?
When asked about scoring runs or the Orange Cap, Vaibhav humorously replied he'd say two to three thousand runs, but then clarified he's focusing on the team winning the trophy rather than personal goals.
What notable batting records did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi achieve?
He scored the fastest century by an Indian in IPL history (off 35 balls) and is the youngest player to achieve this feat. He also scored 175 off 80 balls in the U-19 World Cup final.