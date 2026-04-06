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HomeSportsIPLWATCH: Umpires Steal RCB's Drinks? Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Kartik's Hilarious Reaction Goes Viral

WATCH: Umpires Steal RCB's Drinks? Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Kartik's Hilarious Reaction Goes Viral

IPL 2026: RCB vs CSK- An umpire was caught "borrowing" a drink from the RCB players during a break, leading to a hilarious confrontation with Dinesh Karthik and Rajat Patidar.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 11:06 AM (IST)
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IPL 2026: The RCB vs CSK clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium provided a moment of pure comedy that has left social media in splits. While the match was a tense affair on the field, it was a "drinks break" incident involving Dinesh Karthik, the RCB umpires, and a very thirsty official that stole the headlines.

The hilarious sequence unfolded when Karthik, acting as the veteran mentor and "drinks man" for the day, ran onto the pitch to provide hydration to the batting duo of Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal. However, things took an unexpected turn before the players could even take a sip.

The ‘Thirsty’ Umpire

As Karthik approached the middle with the carrier, one of the on-field umpires appeared to take the "self-service" route. Reportedly before Patidar or Padikkal could grab their bottles, the official reached out and snatched a drink for himself.

WATCH VIDEO

The cameras caught a visibly stunned Rajat Patidar, who looked a little upset and was seen speaking to the umpire about the missing bottle. Realising he had been "caught in the act" as the players turned around, the umpire quickly returned the drink, but the damage was already done; the dugout had seen everything.

Hilarious Reactions: Karthik, Rajat & Andy Flower in Stitches

The reaction from the RCB camp was gold. RCB Skipper Rajat Patidar, known for his sharp wit, was seen with the players as he pointed towards a group of three umpires standing together.

RCB Head Coach Andy Flower was also spotted with a massive grin in the dugout as an audible but heated discussion took place on the pitch. While the exact words exchanged were not clear, the body language of Patidar, pointing at the umpires while walking towards them, suggested a mock-serious protest against the "hydration theft."

Fans React to the ‘Drink-Gate’

The video of the incident has quickly gone viral, with fans calling it the funniest moment of IPL 2026 so far.  With some calling it 'Complete chaos on the field.' One user wrote 'Umpire really did a “taste test” before giving it back. Bro said quality check is part of the job'


WATCH: Umpires Steal RCB's Drinks? Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Kartik's Hilarious Reaction Goes Viral

The Culprit: An unidentified on-field official.

The Victims: Rajat Patidar and his cooling break.

The Hero: Dinesh Karthik for delivering the comedy.

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Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What funny incident happened during the RCB vs CSK match involving Dinesh Karthik?

During a drinks break, an umpire took a water bottle intended for the RCB batsmen from Dinesh Karthik before the players could grab it.

How did Rajat Patidar react to the umpire taking his drink?

Patidar was visibly surprised and upset, and was seen speaking to the umpire about the missing bottle.

What was the reaction from the RCB dugout?

RCB's Head Coach Andy Flower was seen laughing, and skipper Rajat Patidar humorously pointed at the umpires.

How did fans react to the incident?

Fans found the incident hilarious, calling it the funniest moment of IPL 2026 and humorously dubbing it 'Drink-Gate'.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 11:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Andy Flower Dinesh Kartik RCB IPL 2026 RAJAT PATIDAR RCB Vs CSK
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