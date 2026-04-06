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IPL 2026: The RCB vs CSK clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium provided a moment of pure comedy that has left social media in splits. While the match was a tense affair on the field, it was a "drinks break" incident involving Dinesh Karthik, the RCB umpires, and a very thirsty official that stole the headlines.

The hilarious sequence unfolded when Karthik, acting as the veteran mentor and "drinks man" for the day, ran onto the pitch to provide hydration to the batting duo of Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal. However, things took an unexpected turn before the players could even take a sip.

The ‘Thirsty’ Umpire

As Karthik approached the middle with the carrier, one of the on-field umpires appeared to take the "self-service" route. Reportedly before Patidar or Padikkal could grab their bottles, the official reached out and snatched a drink for himself.

WATCH VIDEO

Dinesh Karthik turned drinks run into a full comedy scene 😭



Rajat Patidar wasn’t letting that slide at all 😂 umpire panicked and returned it real quick 🤣 — Fine Leg Files (@fineleg_files) April 6, 2026

The cameras caught a visibly stunned Rajat Patidar, who looked a little upset and was seen speaking to the umpire about the missing bottle. Realising he had been "caught in the act" as the players turned around, the umpire quickly returned the drink, but the damage was already done; the dugout had seen everything.

Hilarious Reactions: Karthik, Rajat & Andy Flower in Stitches

The reaction from the RCB camp was gold. RCB Skipper Rajat Patidar, known for his sharp wit, was seen with the players as he pointed towards a group of three umpires standing together.

RCB Head Coach Andy Flower was also spotted with a massive grin in the dugout as an audible but heated discussion took place on the pitch. While the exact words exchanged were not clear, the body language of Patidar, pointing at the umpires while walking towards them, suggested a mock-serious protest against the "hydration theft."

Fans React to the ‘Drink-Gate’

The video of the incident has quickly gone viral, with fans calling it the funniest moment of IPL 2026 so far. With some calling it 'Complete chaos on the field.' One user wrote 'Umpire really did a “taste test” before giving it back. Bro said quality check is part of the job'





The Culprit: An unidentified on-field official.

The Victims: Rajat Patidar and his cooling break.

The Hero: Dinesh Karthik for delivering the comedy.