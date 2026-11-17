Fans are eagerly awaiting the player retention announcements for the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL), with considerable curiosity surrounding the players each franchise will choose to keep. However, there is disappointing news for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) supporters.

The franchise's star Australian opener, Travis Head, will reportedly miss IPL 2027 after informing the team that he will not be available for the upcoming season due to workload management.

Travis Head to miss IPL 2027

According to a Cricbuzz report, Travis Head has decided against participating in the 2027 IPL, considering his international commitments and workload. His absence will be a significant setback for SRH, given his importance to the team's batting lineup. Australia's head coach, Andrew McDonald, had earlier indicated that Australian players would give priority to their national commitments during the 2027 season.

SRH signed Head for ₹6.8 crore ahead of the 2024 IPL season. Since joining the franchise, the left-handed batter has produced several explosive performances and established himself as a key member of the team. His opening partnership with Abhishek Sharma has been particularly destructive.

The Head-Abhishek combination is among the most successful opening partnerships in SRH's history. After David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan, they rank second in terms of runs scored together for the franchise. The duo has accumulated 1,892 runs in 42 matches, including six century stands and nine half-century partnerships. SRH will certainly miss Head's attacking approach at the top of the order next season.

SRH could target an overseas opener at IPL auction

Sunrisers Hyderabad have traditionally enjoyed success with overseas opening batters. David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson have all made valuable contributions in that role, while Travis Head has carried the responsibility in recent seasons.

Considering the 2028 IPL mega-auction, SRH may prefer to retain Head rather than release him, keeping their long-term plans in mind. However, his unavailability for the 2027 season could force the franchise to explore alternative options.

SRH could therefore target an explosive overseas opener at the mini-auction scheduled for December. Several international batters, including Jonny Bairstow, Shai Hope and Tim Seifert, could emerge as potential options for the franchise as it looks to strengthen its opening combination.