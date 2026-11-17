Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Travis Head parts ways with Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2027.

He cited international workload management as reason for departure.

Head formed a formidable opening partnership, scoring 1,351 runs.

SRH Release Travis Head: Sunrisers Hyderabad are heading into IPL 2027 without one of their most destructive batsmen. Travis Head, who formed a formidable opening partnership with Abhishek Sharma, has parted ways with the franchise ahead of the upcoming auction. According to ESPNcricinfo, the Australian opener had informed SRH of his decision to skip the 2027 season to manage his workload amid a demanding international calendar.

Travis Head's Numbers In Three SRH Seasons

Travis Head's departure is a significant development for SRH, considering the impact he had at the top of the order.

His explosive approach alongside Abhishek helped redefine the franchise's batting template and made their opening combination one of the most feared in the competition.

His time in orange and black, only his second IPL franchise, brought considerably greater success.

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Across 43 appearances for SRH, Head accumulated 1,351 runs at an average of 32.95 and an impressive strike rate of 176.14.

Those numbers only tell part of the story. His aggressive intent in the powerplay, combined with Abhishek's attacking approach at the other end, gave SRH a distinctive identity and influenced how teams approached the opening overs in T20 cricket.

Before SRH, Travis Head had played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, but his best in the IPL was surely at Hyderabad.

Who Will Open Alongside Abhishek Sharma?

Head's likely exit leaves SRH with an important combination to rebuild before IPL 2027.

Abhishek Sharma has been a central figure in their top order, but finding the right partner could become one of the franchise's biggest auction priorities.

Ishan Kishan is one possible option already within the SRH setup. The franchise could also explore the auction market for a specialist opener who can replicate Head's attacking intent.

Whoever gets the opportunity will have enormous shoes to fill after the impact Head and Abhishek made together.