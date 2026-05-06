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HomeSportsIPLTop 5 Batsmen With Most Sixes In IPL 2026, See Where Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Stands

Top 5 Batsmen With Most Sixes In IPL 2026, See Where Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Stands

IPL 2026: Top six-hitters revealed after 48 matches, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leading the chart. Big hitters from multiple teams are close behind.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 06 May 2026 03:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sixes leaderboard may change as season progresses.

Most Sixes in IPL 2026: 48 matches of IPL 2026 have been played till now. In Tuesday's match, Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets. CSK is moving strongly in the playoff race despite a poor start. Today is the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, which is crucial from the points table point perspective. If SRH wins, PBKS could lose their top spot for the first time. Here are the top five batsmen who have hit the most sixes so far in the ongoing season.

1. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the batsman with the most sixes so far in the 19th season of the Indian Premier League. The 15 year old, playing for Rajasthan Royals, has hit 37 sixes in 10 innings . He has scored a total of 404 runs, including one century and two half-centuries.

2. Ryan Rickelton

Second on the list is Mumbai Indians opener Ryan Rickelton, who has hit 33 sixes in eight innings . He's not far behind Vaibhav. He scored a total of 380 runs in the season, including a historic 123. This is the highest individual score in Mumbai Indians history.

ALSO READ | IPL 2026 Playoffs: Qualification Scenario For All Teams Explained

3. Abhishek Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma is third on the list, having hit 32 sixes in 10 innings . Abhishek has scored 440 runs and is also in second place in the Orange Cap race. He trails Orange Cap holder KL Rahul by just five runs.

4. Priyansh Arya

Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya is fourth on the list of batsmen with the most sixes. Priyansh has hit 26 sixes in eight innings. He has scored two half-centuries in the ongoing edition.

ALSO READ | IPL 2026 Orange Cap Update: This Batsman Leads After 44 Fours And 24 Sixes

5. Rajat Patidar

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Rajat Patidar is fifth on the list, having hit 24 sixes in eight innings. Patidar has scored a total of 257 runs, including two half-centuries.

As IPL 2026 progresses toward its final phase, the battle among these power hitters is expected to intensify. With several matches still remaining, the leaderboard could shift quickly with every big innings.



Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which player holds the fifth position for most sixes in IPL 2026?

Rajat Patidar, captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, is fifth with 24 sixes in eight innings. He has scored 257 runs with two half-centuries.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 06 May 2026 03:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Sharma IPL 2026 RAJAT PATIDAR Most Sixes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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