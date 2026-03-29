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HomeSportsIPLSunil Gavaskar Raises Alarm Over IPL Withdrawals, Urges Tougher Punishment

Sunil Gavaskar Raises Alarm Over IPL Withdrawals, Urges Tougher Punishment

Ben Duckett’s IPL 2026 withdrawal draws sharp criticism from Sunil Gavaskar, who urges BCCI to enforce stricter rules on late pullouts.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 29 Mar 2026 04:11 PM (IST)
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Sunil Gavaskar On Ben Duckett: England opening batsman, Ben Duckett, pulled out of IPL 2026, dealing a blow to Delhi Capitals (DC) just days before the tournament’s start. The late decision has not only disrupted the franchise’s planning but also reignited debate around overseas players withdrawing at the last moment. Duckett’s absence has left fans frustrated, particularly given the timing of the announcement. The left-hander said that he has opted to prioritise his commitments with England, a move that has drawn mixed reactions across the cricketing world.

Gavaskar Questions Late Withdrawals

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar, speaking with India Today, did not hold back in his assessment, urging the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to reconsider its current stance on such withdrawals.

"It is a tough one. Clearly, if Ben Duckett had had a very good series in the Ashes, and if he had not been bought for the amount he was at The Hundred auction, maybe things would have been different. One can understand that having been bought at a very good price in The Hundred, he was probably quite happy to miss out on this and say he wants to focus on his England Test career,"

Gavaskar also questioned whether the existing two-year ban policy is effective enough to deter players from pulling out at short notice.

"But yes, what should be done is something for the BCCI to think about as well, because a two-year ban is obviously something which is not working. You have to look at something that will have an impact."

Currently, the BCCI enforces a rule that bars overseas players from participating in the IPL or its auction for two years if they withdraw late without a genuine reason. However, repeated instances suggest the policy may lack the desired deterrent effect.

Delhi Capitals Face Squad Uncertainty

Duckett’s exit compounds selection concerns for Delhi Capitals, who are yet to name a replacement. The franchise is also set to be without Mitchell Starc for seemingly the first half of the season, further weakening their squad depth.

With the IPL set to get underway, DC, who will be facing Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their opener, now face a race against time to regroup, while the broader conversation around player commitment and league regulations continues to intensify.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Ben Duckett withdraw from IPL 2026?

Ben Duckett withdrew from IPL 2026 to prioritize his commitments with England. This decision has impacted the Delhi Capitals' planning.

What is Sunil Gavaskar's opinion on late player withdrawals?

Sunil Gavaskar believes the BCCI should reconsider its policy on late withdrawals. He feels the current two-year ban is not an effective deterrent.

What is the BCCI's current policy regarding late withdrawals from the IPL?

The BCCI bans overseas players from the IPL or auction for two years if they withdraw late without a genuine reason. However, this policy's effectiveness is being questioned.

How does Ben Duckett's withdrawal affect the Delhi Capitals?

Ben Duckett's withdrawal has disrupted the Delhi Capitals' planning and weakened their squad depth. They are also awaiting the availability of Mitchell Starc.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Mar 2026 04:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI Delhi Capitals Sunil Gavaskar IPL Ben Duckett
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