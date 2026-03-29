Sunil Gavaskar Raises Alarm Over IPL Withdrawals, Urges Tougher Punishment

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Sunil Gavaskar On Ben Duckett: England opening batsman, Ben Duckett, pulled out of IPL 2026, dealing a blow to Delhi Capitals (DC) just days before the tournament’s start. The late decision has not only disrupted the franchise’s planning but also reignited debate around overseas players withdrawing at the last moment. Duckett’s absence has left fans frustrated, particularly given the timing of the announcement. The left-hander said that he has opted to prioritise his commitments with England, a move that has drawn mixed reactions across the cricketing world.

Gavaskar Questions Late Withdrawals

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar, speaking with India Today, did not hold back in his assessment, urging the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to reconsider its current stance on such withdrawals.

"It is a tough one. Clearly, if Ben Duckett had had a very good series in the Ashes, and if he had not been bought for the amount he was at The Hundred auction, maybe things would have been different. One can understand that having been bought at a very good price in The Hundred, he was probably quite happy to miss out on this and say he wants to focus on his England Test career,"

Gavaskar also questioned whether the existing two-year ban policy is effective enough to deter players from pulling out at short notice.

"But yes, what should be done is something for the BCCI to think about as well, because a two-year ban is obviously something which is not working. You have to look at something that will have an impact."

Currently, the BCCI enforces a rule that bars overseas players from participating in the IPL or its auction for two years if they withdraw late without a genuine reason. However, repeated instances suggest the policy may lack the desired deterrent effect.

Delhi Capitals Face Squad Uncertainty

Duckett’s exit compounds selection concerns for Delhi Capitals, who are yet to name a replacement. The franchise is also set to be without Mitchell Starc for seemingly the first half of the season, further weakening their squad depth.

With the IPL set to get underway, DC, who will be facing Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their opener, now face a race against time to regroup, while the broader conversation around player commitment and league regulations continues to intensify.