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HomeSportsIPLSunil Gavaskar Defends SRH Critique; Clarifies 'Hypocrisy' Over Pakistan TV Stint

Sunil Gavaskar Defends SRH Critique; Clarifies 'Hypocrisy' Over Pakistan TV Stint

Sunil Gavaskar clears the air on his Pakistan TV appearance while doubling down on his demand for Indian owners to stop hiring Pakistani cricketers.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 22 Mar 2026 03:38 PM (IST)
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Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has found himself at the center of a firestorm following his scathing critique of Sunrisers Leeds (owned by SRH's Kavya Maran) for signing Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed. While fans and critics have accused the "Little Master" of double standards for appearing on Pakistani media, Gavaskar has issued a firm clarification regarding his professional boundaries.

The controversy ignited after Gavaskar’s recent column in Mid-Day, where he argued that Indian-owned franchises hiring Pakistani players indirectly fund the purchase of "arms and weapons" used against India via national income tax.

Gavaskar’s Defense

Critics were quick to point out that Gavaskar appeared on a popular show titled The Dressing Room alongside Pakistan legends Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis during the Champions Trophy 2025. Many labeled this as hypocrisy, but Gavaskar has moved to clear the air.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Gavaskar clarified that his appearance was not a commercial venture.

“I did not ask nor get paid for the show I did in Dubai. Yes, I have been on commentary panels of ICC and ACC. The revenue went to all the participating countries from the ICC and ACC, but not from an Indian entity as far as I know,” Gavaskar told Mumbai Mirror.

He further distanced himself from the "contributor" tag, stating, “I don’t understand how you can say that I am a contributor since I am not making any payment to any commentator, Indian or any other nationality.”

Gavaskar Doubles Down.

Despite the backlash, Gavaskar refused to soften his stance on Indian business houses hiring Pakistani talent in global leagues like the CPL, SA20, or The Hundred. He reiterated that any Indian entity, even an overseas subsidiary, paying a Pakistani player is contributing to a cycle that harms Indian lives.

“If there are Indian owners and they are paying Pakistani players, then hopefully they will stop doing that. All I am praying for is that Indians stop paying Pakistanis. If you have noticed, the reverse has never happened for decades, if ever,” he added.

Abrar Ahmed’s Viral Signing

The roots of the row trace back to the auction for The Hundred, where Sunrisers Leeds (an extension of the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise) snapped up Abrar Ahmed for £190,000 (approx. ₹2.35 crore).

Gavaskar questioned the ethics of the move, asking, "Is winning a tournament in a format that no other country plays in much more important than Indian lives?" While head coach Daniel Vettori defended the signing as a purely cricketing decision, Gavaskar insists that Indian owners must have a "better understanding" of the geopolitical dynamic.

 

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Sunil Gavaskar criticize Sunrisers Leeds for signing Abrar Ahmed?

Gavaskar argued that Indian-owned franchises signing Pakistani players indirectly funds the purchase of weapons used against India through national income tax.

How did Sunil Gavaskar defend his appearance on a Pakistani show?

Gavaskar clarified that his appearance on 'The Dressing Room' was not a commercial venture and he was not paid for it.

Does Gavaskar believe Indian owners should stop hiring Pakistani players?

Yes, Gavaskar reiterated his stance that Indian entities should cease paying Pakistani players, citing geopolitical concerns.

What was the specific reason for the controversy surrounding Abrar Ahmed's signing?

Sunrisers Leeds, an extension of Sunrisers Hyderabad, signed Abrar Ahmed for The Hundred, which Gavaskar deemed ethically questionable due to geopolitical tensions.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Mar 2026 03:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
The Hundred SRH Sunil Gavaskar Kavya Maran IPL 2026 Sunrisers Leeds
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