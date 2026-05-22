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HomeSportsIPLSRH vs RCB Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11: Hyderabad Opts To Bat First

SRH vs RCB Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11: Hyderabad Opts To Bat First

SRH vs RCB Toss Result, Confirmed Playing 11: Get the live toss results and confirmed playing 11 updates for IPL 2026 Match 67 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Hyderabad.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 22 May 2026 07:16 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • SRH and RCB clash tonight for top-two playoff advantage.
  • Dew factor heavily influences toss and team selection.
  • Both teams expect strong opening partnerships and power hitters.
  • Key bowlers aim for early breakthroughs and middle-order control.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins has won the crucial coin toss and elected to bat first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 67 of the TATA IPL 2026 season. This high-profile encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium will formally decide the ultimate tactical seeding within the top tier of the final league standings.

Strategic Toss Decisions Unveiled At Uppal

The decision to set a target reflects the immense batting confidence flowing through the local camp on an incredibly flat Hyderabad playing strip. Cummins emphasized the desire to maximize their highly aggressive top-order resources before the pitch slows down.

The visiting camp led by Rajat Patidar expressed total comfort with chasing, banking heavily on their clinical bowling unit to restrict the hosts during the powerplay. The settling of heavy evening dew remains a significant factor later tonight.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Confirmed Playing XI Lineup

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain

The home side fields an incredibly formidable batting block, retaining the explosive opening combination of Abhishek Sharma and international star Travis Head. The middle-order duties are anchored heavily by the destructive power hitting of wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen.

The bowling deployment relies on the raw pace of young prospect Eshan Malinga alongside the clinical tactical variations of Sakib Hussain. Cummins will handle the critical death overs to stifle late runs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Confirmed Playing XI Lineup

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar

The defending champions have rolled out an incredibly balanced lineup featuring the formidable veteran presence of Virat Kohli at the top of the order. He is partnered by the elegant strokeplayer Devdutt Padikkal to navigate the initial field restrictions.

The visitors boast a versatile bowling compartment spearhead by the exceptional international experience of Josh Hazlewood and veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Spin wizard Suyash Sharma will guide the critical middle-overs containing strategies.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the significance of the SRH vs RCB match?

This match is significant because it will determine which team secures a top-two finish, providing a major advantage in the playoffs.

When will the toss and confirmed playing 11 be announced?

The official coin toss and final confirmed team sheets will be announced at 7:00 PM IST. Updated lineups will be available at 7:05 PM IST.

What is a critical strategic factor for this match?

The coin toss is a critical strategic factor, heavily influenced by the presence of seasonal dew that makes chasing a large total easier.

Who are the expected key players for Sunrisers Hyderabad?

The expected key players for SRH include Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and captain Pat Cummins.

Who are the expected key players for Royal Challengers Bengaluru?

The expected key players for RCB include Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, and Mohammed Siraj.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 May 2026 06:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Pat Cummins IPL 2026 IPL 2026 Match 67 SRH Vs RCB Toss Result SRH Vs RCB Playing 11 SRH Vs RCB Live Updates SRH Vs RCB Line-ups Sheet Today.
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