SRH vs RCB, IPL 2026 Live: Virat Kohli's Bengaluru Battle Pat Cummins' Hyderabad For 2nd Spot

The Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to face the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 67 of the TATA IPL 2026 season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium tonight. With both franchises already securing their respective places in the postseason, this blockbuster encounter will officially decide which squad secures the massive advantage of a top-two finish.

SRH vs RCB Head-To-Head Record

The overall statistical record between these two traditional rivals remains closely fought across their twenty-seven previous tournament encounters. Hyderabad currently holds a narrow competitive edge, securing fourteen victories compared to twelve wins recorded by Bengaluru.

The opening match of the current campaign in March saw Bengaluru claim a comprehensive six-wicket victory at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, the local franchise boasts a remarkably formidable home record when playing under evening lights at their fortress in Uppal.

SRH vs RCB Predicted Lineups

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins, Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Predicted XI: Jordan Cox, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Salam Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood

The home top order features the explosive combination of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, both having cleared boundaries at an astonishing rate this season. The core strength relies heavily on Heinrich Klaasen to anchor the lower middle order power hitting.

The visiting camp welcomes back regular captain Rajat Patidar, who has been officially cleared to play following the successful completion of mandatory concussion protocols. He will partner with the in-form Virat Kohli to spearhead the batting department.

The Hyderabad Pitch and Toss Factor

The pristine surface at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has transformed into an absolute batting paradise during the current tournament cycle. The track offers true bounce and minimal lateral movement, enabling high-scoring encounters.

The impending arrival of heavy seasonal dew remains the primary tactical factor influencing the decision of team captains at the toss. The damp conditions during the second innings will make chasing highly advantageous for the side batting second.