Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLSRH vs RCB, IPL 2026: Pitch, Weather Report And Head-To-Head Stats

SRH vs RCB, IPL 2026: Pitch, Weather Report And Head-To-Head Stats

SRH vs RCB, IPL 2026: Live tactical preview for IPL 2026 Match 67 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Check pitch updates, weather status, and player matchups.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 22 May 2026 06:40 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad hosts league leaders Royal Challengers Bengaluru tonight.
  • The match will decide crucial playoff positioning for both teams.
  • Hyderabad holds a narrow head-to-head advantage over Bengaluru.
  • The Rajiv Gandhi Stadium is a high-scoring venue, with clear weather expected.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad host league leaders Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 67 of the IPL 2026 season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium tonight. With both heavyweights already safely through to the postseason playoffs, this high-octane encounter will fundamentally decide the critical positioning within the highly competitive top tier of the tournament standings.

SRH vs RCB Head-to-Head

The overall competitive record between these traditional rivals remains remarkably close across their twenty-six previous tournament encounters. Hyderabad currently holds a narrow competitive advantage, registering fourteen collective victories compared to twelve wins achieved by Bengaluru.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Arshdeep Singh Under Fire Again; Sparks Fresh Row As Priyansh Arya Clip Outrage Fans

The reverse fixture played during the opening weekend of the tournament in late March saw Bengaluru record a comfortable six-wicket victory on home turf. However, Hyderabad possesses a highly formidable recent record when playing in front of their passionate home crowd.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Pitch Report

The central playing strip at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has emerged as arguably the absolute highest-scoring venue throughout the entire current campaign. The hard, flat surface offers pristine, true bounce with minimal assistance for traditional seam bowlers.

ALSO READ | Bihar IPL Team In 2027? CM Samrat Choudhary Drops Major Hint

The average first-innings score has comfortably hovered around the 230-run mark during recent evening fixtures under the lights. Spinners may find modest structural assistance and occasional grip from the dry patches during the middle overs of the match.

Hyderabad Weather Forecast Update

The meteorological parameters ahead of the scheduled evening kickoff remain absolutely optimal for a full, uninterrupted forty-over contest. Clear skies are expected to dominate across the region, with the threat of rain remaining below a negligible three per cent.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Bigg Boss Winner Publicly Asks Shreyas Iyer Out On A Date

Ambient temperatures are projected to hover around 32°C during live play, though high humidity factors could make it feel considerably warmer on the field. The subtle presence of seasonal evening dew will strongly tempt the captain winning the toss to bowl first.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are playing in Match 67 of the IPL 2026 season?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 67 of the IPL 2026 season.

What is the head-to-head record between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru?

Across twenty-six previous encounters, Sunrisers Hyderabad have won fourteen matches, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru have secured twelve victories.

What is the pitch like at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium?

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is a high-scoring venue with a hard, flat surface offering good bounce. The average first-innings score is around 230.

What is the weather forecast for the SRH vs RCB match?

The weather forecast is optimal for a full match with clear skies and a negligible threat of rain. Temperatures are expected to be around 32°C with high humidity.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 22 May 2026 06:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Heinrich Klaasen SRH Vs RCB Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 2026 Hyderabad Weather Update SRH Vs RCB Pitch Report IPL 2026 Match 67 Top Two Playoff Scenario
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
SRH vs RCB, IPL 2026: Pitch, Weather Report And Head-To-Head Stats
SRH vs RCB, IPL 2026: Pitch, Weather Report And Head-To-Head Stats
IPL
WATCH: Arshdeep Singh Under Fire Again; Sparks Fresh Row As Priyansh Arya Clip Outrage Fans
WATCH: Arshdeep Singh Under Fire Again; Sparks Fresh Row As Priyansh Arya Clip Outrage Fans
IPL
SRH vs RCB Live: Arshdeep Singh Under Fire Again; Sparks Fresh Row As Priyansh Arya Clip Outrage Fans - WATCH
SRH vs RCB Live: Arshdeep Singh Under Fire Again; Sparks Fresh Row As Priyansh Arya Clip Outrage Fans - WATCH
IPL
Bihar IPL Team In 2027? CM Samrat Choudhary Drops Major Hint
Bihar IPL Team In 2027? CM Samrat Choudhary Drops Major Hint
Advertisement

Videos

Family demand & allegations: Twisha Sharma family pushes for CBI probe amid serious allegations against in-laws
Heatwave crisis: Severe heat dome grips North India as temperatures soar up to 48°C
Law and order situation: Lucknow fort dispute escalates between Pasi and Muslim communities
Twisha Case: High Court to Hear Samar Singh’s Anticipatory Bail Plea at 2:30 PM
Major Break in Twisha Death Case: Madhya Pradesh Government Recommends CBI Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rama Krishna Sreepada
Rama Krishna Sreepada
India's Next Cyber Threat Won't Be Hacked. It Will Be Engineered
Opinion
Embed widget