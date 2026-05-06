SRH vs PBKS Live, IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad Hosts Punjab Kings To Battle For Top Spot In Points Table

SRH vs PBKS Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad host Punjab Kings in a high-stakes Match 49 of IPL 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Punjab Kings currently sit at the top of the points table with thirteen points, while SRH follow closely in third place with twelve points. Both teams are searching for a vital win to secure their playoff qualification after suffering narrow defeats in their previous matches.

According to latest reports, SRH will look to exploit their formidable home record, having won nine out of their last ten matches in Hyderabad. Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, beat SRH in their earlier meeting this season and will aim to complete a rare league double. This Wednesday evening fixture promises a clash between two of the most aggressive batting units in the tournament.

SRH vs PBKS: Head-to-Head Record

Sunrisers Hyderabad traditionally dominate this rivalry, holding a seventeen to eight lead over Punjab Kings in twenty-five IPL meetings. However, recent form suggests a shift, as Punjab won the reverse fixture in April 2026 at Mullanpur by six wickets. SRH’s home dominance at Uppal remains their greatest asset, where they have lost only once in ten matches against the Kings.

Pitch Report and Toss Factor

The surface at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is a paradise for batsmen, with an average first-innings score of 202 in IPL 2026. Fast bowlers might find some early movement due to moisture from recent rains, but the short boundaries and quick outfield favor high-scoring totals. Dew is expected to play a major role after the twelfth over, making the ball difficult to grip for the bowlers.

The toss remains a critical factor, with captains historically preferring to chase under lights at this venue. However, three out of four matches in Hyderabad this season have been won by teams batting first and defending massive totals. Pat Cummins and Shreyas Iyer will have to weigh the impact of potential dew against the benefits of setting a scoreboard pressure on a firm, flat track.

SRH vs PBKS Predicted Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH):

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar. [Impact Player: T Natarajan]

Punjab Kings (PBKS):

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak. [Impact Player: Harpreet Brar]