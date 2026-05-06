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HomeSportsIPLSRH vs PBKS IPL 2026: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2026: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad host Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in IPL 2026. Find out who won the toss and the playing XIs for the clash ahead.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 06 May 2026 07:13 PM (IST)

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2026 Toss Result: After a mid-table clash on Tuesday, focus now shifts to a top-of-the-table battle in IPL 2026 as Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. Led by Pat Cummins, who recently replaced Ishan Kishan as captain, SRH are third with 12 points. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer’s PBKS sit atop the table with 13 points. A win would solidify Punjab’s position at the summit, while a loss would see Hyderabad leapfrog them into first place, raising the stakes for this crucial encounter.

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2026: Who Won The Toss?

Coin toss for the SRH vs PBKS IPL 2026 match has been conducted. Shreyas Iyer won and elected to bowl first.

Here's a look at all the players who will be in action tonight at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium:

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (WK), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (C), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain

Punjab Kings - Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab head into this fixture with two back-to-back losses, which have been their only two losses this season so far.

SRH vs PBKS: IPL Head-To-Head Record

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings have met 25 times in IPL so far, with the statistical advantage resting comfortably in the former's favour.

SRH has defeated PBKS on 17 occasions, while Punjab has only emerged victorious eight times, the latest of which was only earlier this season. Taking their last five fixtures into account, it is once again Hyderabad that holds the upper hand with four consecutive wins before this season's first fixture with PBKS.

Also Read: ‘Besharmo…’: Yuvraj Singh’s Banter With Gill, Abhishek After Rishabh Pant’s Special Gift - WATCH

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 May 2026 06:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
PBKS Shreyas Iyer SRH Pat Cummins IPL
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