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HomeSportsIPLWATCH: Hardik Pandya In Disbelief After Mumbai Indians Players Drop Absolute Sitter

WATCH: Hardik Pandya In Disbelief After Mumbai Indians Players Drop Absolute Sitter

IPL 2026: Deepak Chahar and Robin Minz dropped a simple catch against KKR, leaving Hardik Pandya stunned as Mumbai Indians suffered another painful defeat.Hardik Pandya In Disbelief After Mumbai Indians Players Drop Absolute Sitter

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 21 May 2026 01:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • KKR chased target easily, Powell scored 40.

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians disastrous campaign summed itself up perfectly during their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, where a shocking fielding blunder left captain Hardik Pandya visibly frustrated on the field.

In a season filled with costly mistakes, Mumbai once again failed to hold their nerves in a crucial moment as Deepak Chahar and Robin Minz together dropped what looked like one of the easiest catches of the tournament.

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Deepak Chahar, Robin Minz’s Mix Up Costs Mumbai Dearly

The incident took place during the 10th over of KKR’s innings when Hardik Pandya bowled a short delivery to Rovman Powell. The batter mistimed the shot completely, with the ball flying high into the air after taking the top edge of the bat.

What followed stunned both the Mumbai camp and fans watching the game. Robin Minz and Deepak Chahar both settled under the catch, but confusion between the two fielders led to a complete breakdown in communication.

Instead of attacking the catch decisively, both players appeared hesitant and kept looking at each other, seemingly expecting the other to complete the dismissal. Minz eventually pulled away at the last moment, while Chahar lost concentration after noticing his teammate nearby. As a result, the ball landed safely between them, handing Powell a massive lifeline.

Given his position under the ball, Chahar appeared favourite to take the catch comfortably, making the miss even more embarrassing for Mumbai Indians.

WATCH VIDEO

Hardik Pandya’s Reaction Goes Viral

Captain Hardik Pandya could not hide his disappointment after the blunder. Cameras immediately captured his stunned reaction as the Mumbai skipper stood in disbelief watching the chance go down.

The moment has since gone viral on social media, with fans calling it the perfect reflection of Mumbai Indians poor season. The five time champions have struggled badly throughout IPL 2026, with both batting and fielding errors costing them repeatedly.

Earlier in the match, Mumbai Indians had failed to put up a strong total and managed only 147 runs in their 20 overs in the rain affected contest. Kolkata Knight Riders chased down the target comfortably, winning the game by four wickets in the 19th over.

Rovman Powell, who received the crucial reprieve, went on to score 40 runs and played an important role in KKR’s successful chase.

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Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the outcome of the dropped catch for Rovman Powell?

Rovman Powell received a crucial reprieve and went on to score 40 runs, playing an important role in KKR's victory.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 21 May 2026 01:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Deepak Chahar Mumbai Indians Hardik Pandya IPL 2026
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