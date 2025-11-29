South African Icon Faf du Plessis Opts Out Of IPL 2026, Announces Move To PSL

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





New Delhi: Former South African skipper Faf du Plessis has chosen not to participate in the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has decided not to put his name in the auction pool, with the event set to take place next month.

Du Plessis, who has represented the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) throughout his IPL career, played for the Delhi Capitals in the tournament’s previous edition and was also named Axar Patel’s deputy. However, he was among the seven players released by the franchise ahead of the auction.

The former RCB captain has now opted out of the 19th edition of the cash-rich event, announcing that he’ll ‘take on a new challenge’ and play the forthcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“After 14 seasons in the IPL, I’ve decided not to put my name into the auction this year,” Faf said in a statement shared on his Instagram.

“It’s a big decision, and one that comes with a lot of gratitude when I look back. This league has been a massive part of my journey. I’ve been lucky to play with world-class teammates, for amazing franchises, and in front of fans whose passion is like nothing else. India has given me friendships, lessons, and memories that have shaped me as a cricketer and as a person.

“To every coach, teammate, support staff member, and every fan who has backed me over the years — thank you. Your support has meant the world. Fourteen years is a long time, and I’m proud of what this chapter has meant to me. India has a special place in my heart, and this certainly isn’t goodbye — you’ll see me again.

“This year, I’ve chosen to take on a new challenge and will be playing in the upcoming PSL season. It’s an exciting step for me — a chance to experience something new, to grow it as a player, and to embrace a league filled with incredible talent and energy. A new country. A new environment. A new challenge. I’m looking forward to the Pakistan hospitality. See you all soon,” he added.

The IPL 2026 mini auction will take place on December 16 in Abu Dhabi.

