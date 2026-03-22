WATCH: Shreyas Iyer Spotted Catching 'Dhurandhar' Mania Ahead Of IPL 2026

Shreyas Iyer Spotted Watching Dhurandhar: With just days to go before the IPL 2026 curtain-raiser, Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer was spotted taking a much-needed cinematic break. The star batter was seen at a local theatre to watch the high-octane spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which has been setting the box office on fire since its March 19 release.

Iyer isn't the only cricketer caught up in the Dhurandhar craze; recently, MS Dhoni and Sanju Samson also made a surprise appearance at a screening in Chennai, turning the cinema hall into a mini-stadium. For Iyer, the movie night marks a brief pause in what has been an intense pre-season training camp in Mullanpur.

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Shreyas Iyer went to watch Dhurandhar 2 in a theatre.pic.twitter.com/KFAiANZrao — Sunil The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) March 22, 2026

Shreyas Iyer Opens Up on 'Severe' Injury Recovery

While the movie offered some leisure, Iyer’s primary focus remains his "redemption arc" for the upcoming season. Speaking to reporters at a pre-season press conference, the PBKS skipper made startling revelations about his battle with a serious spleen injury sustained during the Australia tour late last year.

“It's always challenging to come back after an injury. I had lost around 7 kg due to the injury, it was a severe one,” Iyer told reporters. “Gaining those 7 kg back took a lot of effort. I enjoy challenges, and that was one I had to overcome. I'm glad I came through that phase.”

Iyer, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to their third title in 2024 before moving to Punjab, is now fully fit and determined to go one step further after PBKS finished as runners-up in IPL 2025.

PBKS Gearing Up for March 31 Opener

The Punjab Kings are set to open their IPL 2026 campaign against Gujarat Titans on March 31. Under Iyer's leadership, the squad has emphasized off-field bonding, often seen playing FIFA in the team game room, to build the camaraderie needed for a two-month-long "family" grind.

With the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Shashank Singh supporting him, Iyer believes the team has the most balanced Indian core in years. After guiding two different franchises to IPL finals in consecutive years (KKR in 2024, PBKS in 2025), Iyer is being hailed as the "Sarpanch Sahab" of the Punjab camp, with fans expecting him to finally deliver the franchise's maiden trophy.



