Sanju Samson vs Shreyas Iyer? India’s Next T20I Captaincy Battle Heats Up: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sanju Samson enters race for India's next T20I captain.

Samson's consistent T20I presence strengthens his captaincy bid.

Suryakumar Yadav still likely to lead England, Ireland T20I series.

Sanju Samson India Captaincy Race: The debate around India’s next T20I captain appears to be heating up, with Sanju Samson now reportedly entering the conversation alongside Shreyas Iyer as a possible successor to Suryakumar Yadav. Recent reports had suggested that Iyer was being considered as India’s next leader in the shortest format, especially after his strong performances in IPL 2026. However, a fresh report by Dainik Jagran claims Samson is also firmly in contention, with selectors valuing his continuity in the national T20 setup and leadership experience.

Samson’s Consistency Strengthens Case

Samson has enjoyed an impressive run since joining Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for IPL 2026. Although he is not leading the franchise, his previous captaincy stint with Rajasthan Royals (RR) has reportedly worked in his favour.

According to the report, one of Samson’s biggest advantages is his regular involvement with India’s T20 side over the last two years. Since the 2024 T20 World Cup, he has remained a consistent member of the squad and delivered impactful performances at the international level.

The wicketkeeper-batsman has featured in 62 T20Is for India, scoring 1,399 runs, including three centuries and six half-centuries. He was also part of India’s successful T20 World Cup campaign earlier this year, further strengthening his credentials.

Shreyas Iyer’s Absence From T20 Setup A Concern?

While Iyer has been among the standout performers for Punjab Kings (PBKS) this IPL season, the report suggests his prolonged absence from India’s T20 side could hurt his chances.

He last represented India in a T20I on December 3, 2023. As a result, selectors may view a direct return to the shortest format, coupled with captaincy responsibilities, as a significant leap, despite his stature and leadership qualities.

Suryakumar Still In The Picture

Despite speculation surrounding his future, Suryakumar Yadav is reportedly expected to continue leading India for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England.

However, the report adds that another prolonged dip in form could prompt the selection committee to consider alternatives more seriously, opening the door for contenders like Samson and Iyer.

With IPL 2026 performances continuing to influence national selection conversations, the race for India’s next T20I captain appears far from settled.