WATCH: Sanju Samson Plays Beach Cricket With Fans Amid Brilliant IPL 2026 Run For CSK

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sanju Samson played casual cricket with fans on a beach.

Video of Samson's relaxed game went viral on social media.

Fans praised his humble interaction and connection with them.

Sanju Samson Plays Cricket On Beach: Sanju Samson continues to win hearts both on and off the cricket field during what has already been a memorable IPL 2026 season for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star. While the wicketkeeper-batsman has impressed with his performances for India and Chennai this year, he recently grabbed attention for a wholesome interaction away from the stadium. In a video shared on Instagram, Samson was seen enjoying a casual game of cricket on a beach alongside a group of fans. Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Samson (@team.samson)

The clip quickly spread across social media platforms, with supporters praising the Kerala batsman for his humble and relaxed nature.

Samson appeared fully immersed in the moment, playing shots, interacting with fans and enjoying the atmosphere like any ordinary cricket lover.

Sanju Samson’s Beach Cricket Video Wins Fans Over

The viral video showcased a different side of the Chennai Super Kings batter, away from the pressure and intensity of IPL cricket.

Samson could be seen batting on the sand while local fans gathered around him, with several moments from the clip drawing admiration online. Many supporters appreciated how naturally he blended in with the crowd and interacted with them despite being one of India’s biggest cricket stars.

The moment also highlighted the popularity Samson currently enjoys following a strong run of performances for both India and Chennai Super Kings.

Having already made headlines during India’s ICC T20 World Cup campaign, the wicketkeeper-batsman has carried that confidence into IPL 2026, emerging as one of CSK’s standout performers this season.

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Samson's Key Role In CSK’s IPL 2026 Revival

After making a high-profile switch from Rajasthan Royals, Samson has adapted impressively in his first season with Chennai Super Kings.

The five-time champions endured a difficult beginning to the campaign and struggled for consistency early on. However, the side has managed to revive its Playoff hopes in recent weeks, and Samson has been central to that turnaround.

As of this writing, he has scored 304 runs in the tournament, including two centuries, and has consistently delivered important contributions in pressure situations.

CSK have now climbed back into contention for a Playoff spot and currently sit fifth in the IPL 2026 standings. Their next assignment comes against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in what could prove to be a defining fixture in their season.

With momentum building at the right time, Chennai supporters will be hoping Samson can continue his excellent form during the crucial final stretch of the tournament.